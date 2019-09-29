Morgan coach Ross Demay. Morgan coach Ross Demay. Photo: Catherine Avalone / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Catherine Avalone / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Boys soccer notebook: Morgan staying atop Shoreline 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With a 1-0 win over Old Saybrook Friday afternoon, Morgan has once again established itself as the team to beat in the Shoreline Conference.

Hale Ray, which beat Morgan 3-1 this week, will have something to say about it but Morgan remains the top dog, for now.

Morgan (6-1-0) is the 2017 Class S champions and 2018 Class S runners-up, losing to Old Saybrook in the final.

Saying on top with a target on your back is not easy but the Huskies seem to be up to the task.

It will be more challenging this season as Morgan makes the jump up from Class S to Class M in the CIAC tournament.

“There are quite a few players on the team who lost in the final last year and they are working very hard to try and get back,” Morgan coach Ross Demay said. “It will be a harder ride for us in Class M this year but we are showing potential. There is always room for improvement, especially early in the season.”

Morgan’s success since Demay took over seven years ago, has come largely to a change in strategy.

Demay brought in a possession-based style and after a couple years of growing pains, the team has embraced the short-passing philosophy.

“Once you have success, it’s easier to get the kids to believe in the system,” Demay said. “The first year I was here they didn’t really buy in. The two classes after that were very strong and they saw results from playing that way. We have a bunch of kids, now, who play as a team, learn to get better and play our style well.”

The offense has been led by senior striker Zach Tuccitto.

Alex Kadlof, a senior defender who was hurt last year but started the year before and aided in winning the state championship is back anchoring the defense

Sean Cafferty has been strong in the middle for Morgan and is the key to the team maintaining possession.

STINGY CARDS

Not only is Greenwich undefeated but through six games, the Cardinals have yet to allow a goal.

The defense has been stellar, led by keeper and co-captain Padraig Colligan.

Colligan, a senior, had to wait in line behind All-State keeper Jimmy Johnson the last two seasons but now that the starting job is his, he has been exceptional.

“The fact that we haven’t let up a goal is a great sign,” Colligan said after the team beat St. Joseph. “The 10 players in front of me have been great, I haven’t seen that many shots. We’ve gotten our chemistry down.”

The team is 6-0-0 heading into a week with games against rival Staples, a dangerous Norwalk side and a 4-0-1 Warde team.

“Not allowing a goal this season is the most surprising thing,” Putnam said. “It has been a collective effort, it’s due to our work rate. The team tries to make it difficult for our opponents.”

While the defense has been making things difficult, the Cardinals offense has been rolling, scoring at least twice in each game and tallying 21 goals over the first six games.

HOT CROSS

With a 2-1 win over Branford Friday, Wilbur Cross has announced its presence in the SCC this season.

A season after finishing 4-10-1, the Governors are out to a 4-1 start with the only loss coming to Amity, 3-1.

In its four wins this season, Cross is out-scoring opponents 9-1.

In 2017, the team went 7-6-3, qualifying for the state tournament. The Governors have never won a state title in boys soccer.