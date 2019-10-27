Boys Soccer notebook: FCIAC, SCC playoff races coming down to final week

FCIAC RACE

It should come as no surprise that the FCIAC playoff race is coming down to the final day of the season.

Saturday, Stamford was eliminated from contention after a 1-0 loss to Warde.

Warde, Wilton, Greenwich, Staples, Trumbull and Danbury are in with Warde locking up the No. 1 seed.

Warde (12-0-3) can complete an undefeated season with a win over St. Joseph (1-12-2) Monday.

It would be the first undefeated regular season in school history for the Mustangs.

“Good teams will find a way to win,” Warde coach Justin Ottavio said. “Our players have committed to each other and committed to our program. They really embody the word ‘teamwork.’

That leaves Norwalk (24 points), McMahon (23) and Ludlowe (22) battling it out for the last two spots.

“This league is so hard, that’s one thing we drill into the players but they have to understand, there are no nights off,” Norwalk coach Chris Laughton said. “One of the things I love about this league is that the competition is so high. Every night you need to come ready to play.”

Norwalk travels to Westhill (3-10-2), McMahon takes on Trumbull (9-2-4) and Ludlowe plays at home against Greenwich (10-3-2).

SCC RACE

The 2019 SCC Boys Soccer playoffs start Saturday with the quarterfinal round.

Four teams have clinched division titles and automatic berths to the SCC playoffs: Guilford (Hammonasset), Daniel Hand (Housatonic), Xavier (Oronoque) and Amity (Quinnipiac).

As of Saturday, seven teams are in contention for the four wild-card spots.

League playoff spots in the SCC are determined by the best winning percentage of the league’s 14 counting games.

There are several regular-season games remaining this week, and a jumble of teams in the thick of it.

Here are the current wild-card leaders with the top four qualifying for spots in the tournament. The records are those of the 14 counting games: Shelton (9-1-3, .807); Hamden (9-2-2, .769); Cheshire (9-3-1, .731); Wilbur Cross (7-4-1, .625); Sheehan (6-4-2, .583); Fairfield Prep (5-4-2, .545); West Haven (5-5-2, .500).

NEW LITCHFIELD GOALS LEADER

Timmy Donovan is going to leave Litchfield as the all-time leading goal scorer.

Donovan set the record, last week, scoring his 66th career goal.

Donovan not only has the rest of this season, but the junior will be back next fall to add to his already impressive total.

He has 24 goals this season for the Cowboys.

STONINGTON SOPHOMORE 20

There have been two sophomores in Stonington boys soccer history to score over 20 goals as a sophomore.

They were both on the pitch last week against Ledyard when current sophomore Sam Montalto, scored four goals in a 4-0 win against Ledyard.

The last goal was Montalto’s 21st of the season, with two games left to play.

Watching from the sideline was the only other player from Stonington to score 20 goals during a sophomore season in head coach Paul deCastro.

The longtime coach accomplished his sophomore 20 in 1989.