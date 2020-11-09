Boys soccer: A look at the state’s top performances for Week 6

Sam Montalto, Stonington: Montalto broke the Stonington school record of 63 career goals and now sits at 66 goals after scoring three times, also adding an assist, in a 5-1 win over Ledyard. The junior has 22 goals in 11 games this season.

Halftime at Palmer: Bears 1 Ledyard 0.

And a little history: the guy on the right is now the program’s all time leading goal scorer. Congrats to Sam Montalto (and to too many assist providers to name here) pic.twitter.com/s5tp7trUkQ — Stonington High School Boys Soccer (@StonBoysSoccer) November 7, 2020

Scott Testori, Hand: In a 10-2 rout of North Haven, the senior striker scored four times, putting up a hat trick in a fifth-straight game. Testori has now scored at least three goals in seven of his last eight games.

Scott Testori has his 4th goal of the first half! Jason Wallack crossed it and Testori finished it. We are ahead 6-0! #ctbsoc — Daniel Hand Soccer (@DHHSBoysSoccer) November 7, 2020

Michael Loya, Ludlowe: With a 2-0 win over Warde in the FCIAC playoffs, the keeper posted his ninth shutout in 12 games.

Nate Correard, Bethel: The senior keeper posted his sixth shutout of the season in a 0-0 tie with New Milford. Correard now has 6 shutouts and just 6 goals allowed in 12 games.

Aiden Colby, Nonnewaug: The junior striker had a hat trick, lifting Nonnewaug to a 4-1 win against Northwestern in the Berkshire League.

Bright Agyeman, Crosby: Agyeman continued his impressive season, scoring all five goals as Crosby tied Wilby 5-5.

Alex Wolter, New Canaan: The Rams junior goalie turned in a stellar performance, making 14 saves, while facing a lot of pressure from the Greenwich, allowing two goals but one coming on an own goal in a 2-0 loss.

Cristian Guzman, Goodwin Tech: Guzman tallied a hat trick in Goodwin’s 4-1 victory over Cheney Tech.

Sam Disorbo, Lewis Mills: Disorbo scored twice as Lewis Mills defeated New Britain 3-1.

Gilbert Flores, Gilbert: Flores had both goals for his team as part of a 2-2 tie against Shepaug Valley.

Logan Brennan, Farmington: The center midfielder scored twice in a win over Plainville, 5-0. Brennan now has 11 goals and 7 assists on the season.

Grady Kelly, Granby Memorial: Kelly scored three times in Granby’s 5-1 victory against Canton.

Gennaro Genua, Holy Cross: Genua had a hat trick in the Crusaders 8-0 win over Wolcott.