A look at boys soccer’s state top performances for Week 4

Boys Soccer: A look at the state's top performances for Week 4

Aldo Barragan, West Haven

The senior striker had three goals and three assists in West Haven’s 7-2 win over Amity.

Scott Testori, Hand

The All-American senior had another hat trick against Branford as part of a 5-2 win for the Tigers.

GOAL! Scott Testori again!!! It’s 4-1! #ctbsoc — Daniel Hand Soccer (@DHHSBoysSoccer) October 23, 2020

Liam Farrell, Watertown

Farrell scored three times as part of a 7-3 win over Wolcott.

Timmy Donovan, Litchfield

The All-American scored both goals in Litchfield’s 2-0 win over Shepaug Valley and scored four goals in a 5-3 win over Gilbert.

Owen Steckel, Wilton

Steckel scored twice, including the game-winner off a rebound in the second half as Wilton got by Danbury 2-1.

BSOCC: Final: 2-1 vs Danbury (Goals: Owen Steckel, Oliver Dahlen Assists: Jake Lash) Honorable Mention: Andrew Rubsam #wiltonwayct — Wilton Warriors (@WiltonAthletics) October 22, 2020

Joey Maulucci, East Catholic

In wins against Manchester, EO Smith, Tolland and RHAM, the senior keeper allowed just one goal.

William Schroeder, Southington

Schroeder scored twice, leading Southington over Lewis Mills 3-0.

Zack Randazzo, Cromwell

The senior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 win over Hale-Ray.

Boys soccer beats Hale Ray 3-1 Zack Randazzo with 2 goals and an assist, and Logan Fox with a goal and 2 assists !! #ctbsoc — CHS Sports (@_CHS_Sports_) October 23, 2020

James Radman, Ludlowe

The senior scored two goals as Ludlowe defeated Trumbull 3-1.

James Radman with his second goal of the afternoon. Ludlowe takes a 2-0 lead over Trumbull six minutes into the second half. #ctbsoc — Ludlowe Boys Soccer (@LudloweSoccer) October 21, 2020

Julien Stephien, Goodwin Tech

Stephien tallied a hat trick as Goodwin defeated Vinal Tech 7-1.

Dom Alberghini, O’Brien Tech

The freshman scored twice in a 3-0 win over Ansonia.

William Flynn, Greenwich

The senior scored the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute as Greenwich stayed unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Stamford.

Greenwich Boys Soccer wins vs Stamford on Senior Night in a well-played game 2-1. Go Big Red! — Greenwich Athletics (@GHS_GoBigRed) October 23, 2020

Cameron Sevilla, Holy Cross

The keeper made 11 saves in a 3-0 win over rival Naugatuck. Holy Cross has not allowed a goal in two games this season against the defending NVL champion.

Jack Piper, East Hampton

The senior scored two goals in a 6-4 win over Haddam-Killingworth.

Bright Agyeman, Crosby

Agyeman had a hat trick as Crosby beat Kennedy 5-0.