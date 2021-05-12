Boys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 5

3 1 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Wethersfield at Canton, Thursday, 4 p.m.: Canton is 9-1, coming off its first win ever over Class S perennial Somers. Wethersfield hasn’t yet lost. Like, period. As a varsity program (9-0).

Amity at Trumbull, Thursday, 4 p.m: Amity is 10-0 and gets its biggest test yet in a visit to the FCIAC.

Ridgefield at Darien, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.: Has this one lost some luster, with Ridgefield standout Kai Prohaszka out and the Tigers in a bit of a dip? Or is it still That Game?

New Canaan at Brunswick, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.: This one hasn’t lost its luster. Brunswick has handled its first three FCIAC battles. Here’s the last, against a Rams team that has moved back up the GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll the past couple of weeks.

Wilton at Greenwich, Thursday, 5 p.m: Since returning to full strength after a season-opening quarantine, the Cardinals were winners of seven non-Darien games in a row going into Wednesday’s game against Norwalk. Just one of those (the third, against Ridgefield) was against a top-10 team. Here’s their next chance, against a Wilton team that has won five non-Darien games in a row (one, Staples, in the top 10).

Barlow at New Fairfield, Thursday, 6 p.m.: Coming off its closest game of the season, a 5-4 win over Newtown on Saturday, with wins over Bunnell and Masuk in the meantime, New Fairfield meets Barlow, another team it defeated by five goals earlier in the year. Barlow had only lost to Weston since that first meeting with the Rebels.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, Saturday, 11 a.m.: Going into Thursday’s game against Staples, Ludlowe is 0-3 against top 10 teams by a combined margin of eight goals. (Its other loss, to Hand, was by two to start the season). It gets three more chances in a row, with this game between Staples and Darien on its schedule.

Darien at Fairfield Prep, Saturday, 1 p.m.: The young Jesuits moved up the poll this week, and on Saturday they’ll meet the No. 1 Blue Wave for the first time in 14 years, nearly to the day (May 17, 2007).

Ridgefield at Staples, Saturday, 3 p.m.: Two teams that have battled injuries through midseason swoons meet up. This was No. 2 vs. No. 3 last week; it’s a bit lower in the poll this week.

Newtown at Weston, Saturday, 6 p.m.: A one-goal battle when they met the first time, this is quite the SWC tournament tune-up.

Shelton at North Haven (Middle School), Monday, 6 p.m.: Six teams make the SCC Division I playoffs. It’s possible this game determines the sixth.