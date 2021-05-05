Boys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 4

East Catholic at Hall, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: East Catholic is 7-1; its only loss was by one goal to Xavier. Hall has won five in a row and picked up a vote in this week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

Staples at Fairfield Prep, Thursday, 7 p.m.: At last, the rematch of the 2013 Class L final … wait, they’ve played in the playoffs since? Never mind. While all those Brunswick-vs.-FCIAC games are fun, so are these FCIAC-vs.-Jesuits games that we don’t see so much of.

Masuk at Barlow, Friday, 4:30 p.m.: While Weston, Barlow and Newtown have scrapped it out a bit for SWC positioning along with reigning New Fairfield, Masuk has hung with both the Trojans and Nighthawks. It gets its shot at Barlow here and will welcome New Fairfield to Benedict Stadium on Tuesday.

Cheshire at Glastonbury, Friday, 5 p.m.: This was a top-10 game at the start of the year; it’s not now, but it could still be an interesting one. The Guardians are unbeaten against the not-FCIAC. Let’s see how it goes against the SCC. Cheshire has gotten its full team back from quarantine.

Ridgefield at New Canaan, Saturday, 2 p.m: In the first meeting, played in a steady rain, Ridgefield came back in the second game and held the ball at the end of the game, which the Rams were not thrilled about. But it was a battle all the way.

New Fairfield at Newtown, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Another big in-league rematch, played at the same time. Can we coordinate this better? (If these games were on TV we’d have them staggered.) New Fairfield won 9-4 the first time out, also at Newtown.

Wilton at Darien, Saturday, 3 p.m.: For crying out loud, spread them out. It’s Wilton’s third game in three days, but it’s also the first time they’ve seen the Blue Wave since the 2019 playoffs. And OK, yes, that was a long time ago. But you know a few of these kids remember that 4-3 Wilton win in the FCIAC final and the Blue Wave’s 13-3 revenge in the Class L final.

Amity at Lyman Hall, Monday, 6 p.m.: The Spartans and the Trojans came into the week as the top two teams in SCC Division II. Amity was straight-up unbeaten going into the week.