Boys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 3

Darien at Staples, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: Game of the week pits the No. 1 Blue Wave juggernaut against the No. 3 Westport upstarts who opened the season with a bang and have kept winning since. Can the Wreckers slow Darien?

St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, Thursday, 6 p.m.: The Cadets get out of quarantine for their first game in almost two weeks. They’ll meet a Warde team that is off to a hot start, 6-1 after a 21-12 loss to Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Weston at Barlow, Saturday, noon: Weston’s hot, 6-0 and a new top-10 team going into Thursday’s game at Pomperaug. Barlow’s hot, 4-1 after a 7-5 win over Newtown, which also lost a nail-biter to Weston last week. New Fairfield still rules the SWC roost, but… well, we’ll come back to that.

Brunswick at Darien, Saturday, 1 p.m.: These two met two years ago in a long-awaited matchup, an 11-9 Bruins victory in Greenwich. Brunswick is ranked fifth in the latest Nike/US Lacrosse national rankings with Darien a spot behind.

Greenwich at Ridgefield, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: After two weeks off for COVID quarantine, No. 10 Greenwich now isn’t scheduled to have more than two days off between games this season and are set to play three games in three days twice. Getting closer to full strength, they’ve got the No. 2 Tigers this weekend.

Cheshire at Fairfield Prep, Saturday, 6 p.m.: One or the other has been in every SCC final since 2006. They’ve met there 12 times since 1996. They’re the favorites to be there again. This is their only regular-season meeting.

Staples at Wilton, Saturday, 7 p.m.: No. 7 Wilton doesn’t have the big win yet, but it’s hard to say it has a bad loss, with two close ones to Ridgefield and New Canaan. The No. 3 Wreckers are no slouches either.

Ridgefield at Brunswick, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: There are no bright spots to this whole mess of the past 14 months, but at least we get to see Brunswick against a few more CIAC teams. The Bruins were 7-0 going into Wednesday’s game against Lawrenceville (N.J.).

Weston at New Fairfield, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.: This was the 2019 SWC final. This was also the 2019 Class M final. New Fairfield took both back then. It can’t be the latter again; No. 6 New Fairfield is in Class S this season. The conference final? We’ll see. Either way, interesting top-10 SWC matchup.