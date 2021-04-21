Boys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 2

Suffield/Windsor Locks at Capital Prep/Classical (Quirk Middle School), Thursday, 3:45 p.m.: After a 3-0 start, Capital Prep/Classical plays the first home game in program history.

Greenwich at Staples, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: Good news: Greenwich emerges from quarantine. Bad news: Hey, let’s start with the No. 3 team in the state. (And bring in another top-10 opponent, Fairfield Prep, two days later.)

Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, Thursday, 6 p.m.: This looks like an interesting game between teams that come in unbeaten before they get into the tough heart of the FCIAC schedule. The teams plan to honor Warde junior Kevin Kuczo, who died in February, before the game and highlight awareness of mental health.

Guilford at Shelton, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Shelton has had a competitive run after a lost opener, while Guilford is 0-3 for the first time in a decade. Somebody’s getting a nice win here before moving into a tough stretch of its schedule.

Newtown at Weston, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Two of what are regularly among the top SWC programs get their first of two scheduled cracks at each other. The other is the regular-season finale on May 15.

Wilton at Ridgefield, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: Two teams with talented junior classes meet up for the only time this regular season. A few more run-ins over the next two springs (and, let’s be honest, beyond) will likely be fun, too.

New Canaan at Darien, Saturday, 3 p.m.: In contrast, these are never fun, are they? (Correction: They’re always fun, and do these two games really have to be at the same time?) Darien hasn’t seemed to have missed a beat in the early going, while the Rams are getting healthier.

Staples at Cheshire, Tuesday, 6 p.m.: “Flexibility” has been the watchword of this school year in athletics, and these teams found a way to flex this top-10 matchup into this week’s schedule.

Barlow at Newtown, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Barlow has had a few handy wins, has had a couple of games postponed and has lost to New Fairfield by five. Newtown has had a few handy wins and has lost to New Fairfield by five. Here’s hoping the Nighthawks avoid the “postponed” part.