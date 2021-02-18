Boys ice hockey top performers / games to watch

TOP PERFORMERS

Louie Alfidi, BBD: Went 3-0 this week, making 91 saves on 94 shots, including 33 saves in 2-0 shutout win over Newtown/New Fairfield. He finished the week with a 1.00 GAA and .968 save percentage.

Wyatt Chrisman, St. Joseph: Notched hat trick in 8-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield, which was St. Joseph’s first win over a Division I opponent since 2018.

Tiernan Curley, Fairfield Prep: Returned to lineup after missing first two games and scored three goals in 3-0 win over Darien.

John D’Errico, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored three goals and added five assists in four games to open the season.

Rhys Davies, Fairfield co-op: Scored two goals in a 9-1 win vs. West Haven and notched an assist in 4-1 win against St. Joseph.

Ashton Delmonico, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Teddy Dyer, Darien: Notched a hat trick and two assists in Darien’s 7-4 win over Greenwich.

Carter Ellis, New Canaan: Had two assists in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Prep and scored one goal in 5-1 win against Ridgefield.

Andrew Fogarty, Newington co-op: Made 17 saves to earn a shutout in 2-0 win over Conard.

Timmy Hayden, Immaculate: Scored three goals during the week – one vs. Notre Dame-West Haven and two vs. New Milford.

Ryan Magee, Watertown/Pomperaug: Scored five goals this week – three against Amity and two versus Trumbull. Magee has scored all five of Watertown/Pomperaug’s goals this season.

Tommy Martin, Fairfield Prep: Posted back-to-back shutouts against Ridgefield (20 saves) and Darien (29 saves). Made 74 saves on 76 shots (.974 save percentage) and sports a 0.67 goals against average.

Chase Mawhinney, South Windsor: Scored five goals this week – one vs. Simsbury, one vs. Northwest Catholic and notched the hat-trick against Glastonbury. He also added an assist against Simsbury.

Joey Romano, Sheehan: Scored six goals – two in 5-1 win over Hand, three in 9-1 win over North Branford and one in 8-4 win over Watertown-Pomperaug.

Tim Zubrowski, Housatonic co-op: The sophomore goalie made 65 saves in his first varsity start, a 5-1 loss to BBD.

GAMES TO WATCH

Wethersfield at Rocky Hill co-op, Friday, 8 p.m.: It’s the second matchup between the two teams this season. A year ago, they were on one team.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Fairfield Prep, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: No. 1 vs. No. 3. Is it Saturday yet?

BBD at Milford co-op, Saturday, 6:30 p.m.: Two of the better teams in the SCC/SWC Division III face off in a potential postseason precursor.

Northwest Catholic at South Windsor, Monday, 3 p.m.: South Windsor is playing well and looking for another crack at Northwest Catholic, after losing a close one the first time around.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at West Haven, Monday, 5:30 p.m.: The middle of Division I of the SCC/SWC is still sorting itself out and these two of teams are fighting to get going after slow starts to the season.

— Pete Paguaga