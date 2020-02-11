Notre Dame-West Haven goalie Connor Smith fails to stop a Fairfield Prep shot during a game earlier this month. Notre Dame-West Haven goalie Connor Smith fails to stop a Fairfield Prep shot during a game earlier this month. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Boys hockey: Week 8 fine performances, Week 9 games to watch 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the past week’s boys hockey games and look ahead to next week.

Fine performances

Tyler Bassett, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Northwest Catholic.

Kyle Boller, BBD: A goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Newton/Lenape Valley (N.J.).

Aaron Cholewa, WMRP: Four goals in an 8-4 win over Hall/Southington.

Wyatt Chrisman, St. Joseph: Two goals and three assists in a 7-4 win over Watertown/Pomperaug.

Kyle Cirillo, Masuk: Two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Trinity Catholic.

Pat Codeanne, Xavier: A goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Barrington, R.I.

Clayton Cowee, Enfield: Scored in overtime and added an assist in a 4-3 win over Tri-Town.

Eric Dillner, Hand: Made 18 saves in a 2-0 win over LHK.

Ryan Ginnett, Glastonbury: Scored the game-winner and had an assist in a 4-3 win over Farmington Valley.

Logan Hamilton, East Haven: Made 37 saves in a 5-1 win over North Branford.

Jack Manware, Branford: Two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win over the Eastern CT Eagles.

Daniel McKiernan, JBWA: Four goals and an assist in an 8-2 win over Shepaug.

Jamison Moore, Darien: Scored the game-winning goal against Fairfield Prep, then put up five points in a 10-2 win over New Canaan.

Devin Napoli, Sheehan: Hat trick in a 7-4 win over the Housatonic co-op.

Ben Nash, Greenwich: Made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over Ridgefield.

Markus Paltauf, Newtown: Made 32 saves in his first shutout and had an assist in a 2-0 win over the Housatonic co-op.

Harrison Ranger, Newington co-op: Freshman scored both regulation-time goals in a come-from-behind, 3-2 overtime win over WMRP.

Sean Roach, Hall/Southington: Scored twice, including the goal that put his team ahead for good, in a 5-2 win over E.O. Smith/Tolland.

Connor Smith, Notre Dame-West Haven: Made 34 saves in a 3-1 win over Xavier.

Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic: Made 44 saves in a 3-1 win over Simsbury.

Gavin Winot, E.O. Smith/Tolland: His first career goal came in overtime to beat North Branford 3-2.

Games to watch

Ridgefield at Fairfield Prep (Wonderland), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: It’s rematch season, and we’ll start it this week with this one. The regular season began for these teams on Dec. 18 with a 2-1 Fairfield Prep win at the Winter Garden. They’ll do it again at Wonderland with the Jesuits looking to get off a three-game winless streak.

West Haven at Notre Dame-West Haven (Bennett), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: This one is no rematch; it’s the only meeting between the rinkmates this year, always a fun one.

Simsbury at Farmington Valley (Avon Old Farms), Wednesday, 8 p.m.: Simsbury comes in on a three-game losing streak. Farmington has just lost, to Glastonbury, for the first time since Game 1, when it fell 6-2 to… Simsbury. Yep: REMATCH.

Branford at LHK (Northford), Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.: Branford’s lone loss came Dec. 30 at Northford to LHK, a 4-2 game. REMATCH.

New Canaan at Greenwich (Hamill), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.: New Canaan rebounded Monday night from a rough loss to rival Darien that ended a long unbeaten streak… but just barely, needing a late goal to beat always-pesky Westhill/Stamford. Greenwich is on an extended in-state unbeaten streak of its own since it opened 1-4-1, stretch that began with a loss to… Oh, let’s just say REMATCH.

Fairfield Prep at Notre Dame-West Haven (Bennett), Saturday, 1 p.m.: REMATCH. Wait, you need more? OK. Odds are decent they’ll meet again in the SCC/SWC Division I final; they’re both unbeaten with one other game to play (and Notre Dame’s was Wednesday against West Haven), so it’s conceivable this game will clinch that matchup. And then we’ll see if they meet again deeper in March, like last season in the Division I final.

Branford at WMRP (Newington Ice Arena), Saturday, 6:50 p.m.: We’d had this one circled for a while, looking like two of the top teams in Division II meeting up. Does it lose a bit of luster after WMRP lost a couple of games in the past couple of weeks, with Branford a bit dinged up? Maybe. Still has the potential to be a fun one.

New Canaan at Simsbury (ISCC), Saturday, 7:20 p.m.: If this game were on Wednesday, we’d be all about the “two teams looking to bounce back.” The course of this week could have them two teams looking to stay hot again; who knows? We’ll see.

LHK at Sheehan (Wesleyan), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: REMATCH of a REMATCH in a RIVALRY that really doesn’t need the capital letters; sorry. The Battle of Wallingford takes its annual trip to Middletown. The teams tied at 5 at Northford on Dec. 28. Lyman Hall/HK/Coginchaug, as you may recall, won the Division III title last year over Sheehan. The Titans recall. They’re a D-III favorite this year, while LHK is in Division II.

New Canaan at Xavier (Wesleyan), Monday, 11:30 a.m.: REMATCH. (Last one, promise.) The teams tied at 3 in Darien not all that long ago, Jan. 29. For Xavier, it was part of a stretch in which the Falcons won just one out of five. They beat Barrington (R.I.) on Saturday, though, and have two games this week before this one.

Hall/Southington at Sheehan (Choate), Monday, 1 p.m.: A possible Division III playoff preview; they’re two of the top teams. Hall/Southington actually follows this one up with the first of two meetings with Newington on Feb. 19; Newington leads the CIAC division standings.