Fairfield Prep goalie Andrew Stietzel deflects a Notre Dame-West Haven on Saturday. Fairfield Prep goalie Andrew Stietzel deflects a Notre Dame-West Haven on Saturday. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Boys hockey: Week 7 fine performances, Week 8 games to watch 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the past week’s boys hockey games and look ahead to next week.

Fine performances

Matt Arena, Farmington Valley: Had three goals and an assist, his second straight four-point game, in a 7-2 win over South Windsor.

Patrick Benvenuto, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Two goals and three assists in a 6-3 win over West Haven.

Jeb Boyrer, McMahon/Norwalk: Had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win over Trinity Catholic.

Harry Cook, E.O. Smith/Tolland: Stopped 31 shots in a 4-1 win over East Catholic.

Rhys Davies, Fairfield: Had two goals and two assists in a 10-3 win over St. Joseph.

Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy: Hat trick in a 3-2 win over Tri-Town.

Remington Ferrari, SGWL: Hat trick in a 4-1 win over Watertown/Pomperaug.

Andrew Fogarty, Newington co-op: Made 23 saves in a 1-0 win over the Eastern CT Eagles.

J.J. Ford, Xavier: Scored a key goal in a 3-3 tie at New Canaan.

Rylin Fowler, Eastern CT Eagles: Made 23 saves in a 1-0 loss to Newington.

Ryan Ginnett, Glastonbury: Had the go-ahead goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over Northwest Catholic.

Logan Hamilton, East Haven: Stopped all 36 Cheshire shots in a 1-0 win.

Noah Lynehan, Housatonic co-op: Had a goal and three assists in a 5-5 tie with JBWA.

Nick Maringola, Cheshire: Made 50 saves in a 1-1 tie with Hand.

Ryan Moody, Immaculate: Overtime goal lifted the Mustangs to a 6-5 win over Amity.

Matt Pettit, LHK: Scored twice in a 5-1 win over Amity.

Drew Scalia, Masuk: Scored the game-winner and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Newtown.

Alex Sotirhos, New Canaan: Scored his first two varsity goals in a 3-2 win over Trumbull.

Andrew Stietzel, Fairfield Prep: Made 29 saves in a 6-0 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Tyler Stiewing, St. Joseph: Made 37 saves in a 2-0 win over McMahon/Norwalk.

Jared Yakimoff, Branford: Made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over Westhill/Stamford.

Charlie Zolin, Greenwich: Made 21 saves in a 3-1 win over Westhill/Stamford.

Games to watch

Darien at Fairfield Prep (Wonderland), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The rematch, and this time, it won’t be the No. 1 Blue Wave against the No. 3 Jesuits like it was when Darien won 6-3 at home on Jan. 20. Since then, Fairfield Prep has been near-flawless and moved back up to No. 1, while Darien has had some out-of-state losses and one memorable near-miss to drop to No. 2.

Hamden at Mount Saint Charles (R.I.) (Adelard Arena), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The young Green Dragons have had their ups and downs, with the recent downs leaving them clinging to a spot in the GameTimeCT top 10. It has been a new kind of year for Mount Saint Charles, too, with new coaches and an academy program at the school to go with their varsity team.

Xavier at Notre Dame-West Haven (Bennett), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: Another top-10 rematch; Notre Dame took the first 3-2 on Jan. 15, staving off a Falcons comeback. That was the first of three losses out of four games for Xavier, but the Falcons have come back with a tie and a win in the past two. Notre Dame, meanwhile, was left to figure it out after a 6-0 loss to Fairfield Prep on Saturday, its third loss out of four since beating Xavier.

Fairfield Prep vs. Bishop Hendricken (R.I.), Pope Francis Invitational (Olympia, West Springfield, Mass.), Friday, 6 p.m.: Delbarton of New Jersey meets host school Pope Francis in the other semifinal in a tournament with four top northeastern programs. The consolation is Saturday morning, with the championship to follow. The Jesuits beat Bishop Hendricken 5-2 back on Dec. 27 at the Mount Saint Charles Holiday Face-Off.

Darien at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), Saturday, 3:50 p.m.: Throw out the record books and whatnot for the Ice House intramural rivalry, but it’ll still be two of the top four teams in the state meeting for the only time in the regular season, a Darien team that can skate and score against a New Canaan team that has kept the score down pretty regularly.

LHK at Hand (Northford), Saturday, 7:45 p.m.: LHK, last year’s Division III champions, have won six in a row, allowing a total of five goals, since a scuffling-along start (which still included the only loss that Branford has suffered). Hand, which like the Trojans moved up to Division II this year, is 10-1-1; the loss was in overtime to LHK’s crosstown rival, Sheehan.

Westhill/Stamford at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), Monday, 7:40 p.m.: Westhill/Stamford has been banged up and flu-bugged the past week or so, but some of those guys were expected back this week, and the co-op has been pesky against the likes of Darien and Greenwich. Here’s one more chance to spring an upset, two days after the Rams face Darien.

— By Mike Fornabaio