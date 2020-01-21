Notre Dame-West Haven Ryan Ahern (28) drives up the ice against Darien in the first period of a CIAC boys hockey match up at the Darien Ice House in Darien, Conn. on Jan. 11, 2020. Darien won 5-2. Notre Dame-West Haven Ryan Ahern (28) drives up the ice against Darien in the first period of a CIAC boys hockey match up at the Darien Ice House in Darien, Conn. on Jan. 11, 2020. Darien won 5-2. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Boys hockey: Week 5 fine performances, Week 6 games to watch 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

We round up top performers from the past week’s boys hockey games and look ahead to next week.

FINE PERFORMANCES

Ryan Ahern, Notre Dame-West Haven: Had a hand in all three goals in a 3-2 win at Xavier.

Louis Alfidi, BBD: Made 29 saves in a 4-3 win over Masuk, his first varsity victory and the IceCats’ first of the year.

Will Bonazelli, South Windsor: Scored to beat the overtime buzzer and to beat Cheshire 3-2.

Cole Chapman, Simsbury: Three assists in a 4-2 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Clayton Cowee, Enfield: Two goals in a 4-0 win over Milford.

Joey DeAngelis, Hand: Had a goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Scarsdale (N.Y.).

Cooper Eckert, Fairfield Prep: Four assists in a 6-0 win over West Haven.

Mike Farricielli, Branford: A goal and an assist in a 6-1 win at Watertown/Pomperaug.

Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy: Two goals in a 3-1 win over Housatonic.

Tim Fisher, South Windsor: Made 42 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Cheshire.

Jack Hutchins, Greenwich: His second goal, in the last minute, gave the Cardinals a 3-2 win over Northwest Catholic.

Kyle Kosh, Milford: Three goals and two assists in an 11-3 win over Byram Hills (N.Y.).

Nick Maringola, Cheshire: Made 33 saves in a 3-1 win over West Haven.

Jamison Moore, Darien: Three assists in a 6-3 win over Fairfield Prep.

Jack O’Connell, Newtown: Scored three goals in a 6-5 win over JBWA.

Daniel Pettit, LHK: First career goal proved the game-winner in a 3-1 win over Guilford.

Trevor Piecewicz, WMRP: Defenseman scored the tying goal in a third-period comeback win over Watertown/Pomperaug, 6-5.

Harrison Ranger, Newington co-op: His first-period goal held up in a 1-0 win over New Milford.

Bryce Riccitelli, Hamden: A hat trick and an assist in a 9-5 win over Immaculate.

Anthony Romano, Sheehan: Two goals and two assists, including the winning goal in overtime, in a 6-5 win over Hand.

Jack Smith, Trinity Catholic: Scored the go-ahead goal in the Crusaders’ 4-2 come-from-behind win at Northeastern.

Tyler Stoneman, Farmington Valley: Scored twice in a 6-1 win over South Windsor.

Luke Welsh, Ridgefield: Scored two goals to break open a 6-2 win over Westhill/Stamford, and he added two assists.

Games to watch

Xavier at Fairfield Prep (Wonderland), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The Jesuits are not quite yet firing on all cylinders (the generous reading of their 4-4-1 start, though history suggests not to bet against them in March); Xavier may be finding itself a bit, scoring some goals, 15 in the past three games.

Hamden at West Haven, Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The old rivals, the first two dominant CIAC programs, meet for the first of back-to-back Wednesdays at Bennett Rink. The Green Dragons have won a couple in a row, while West Haven has hit a skid after opening well.

Ridgefield at Notre Dame-Fairfield (The Rinks at Shelton), Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.: Forwards Patrick Benvenuto, Matt Newton and Eryk Fancher have served their transfer time and join the active roster for Notre Dame. Not that there’s a particularly soft time on the Lancers’ schedule, but it’s a good time for them to get there.

New Canaan at Ridgefield (Winter Garden), Friday, 6 p.m.: Up to No. 4 in the GameTimeCT poll, the Rams meet their neighbors, ranked No. 6. They’ll both be coming off games Wednesday, New Canaan’s against Fairfield.

Notre Dame-West Haven vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield (Webster Bank Arena), Friday, 8:30 p.m.: The Notre Dames’ only meeting of the regular season will cap the evening at Harbor Yard on the first day of Connecticut Ice, which on Saturday and Sunday will pit the state’s four Division I college teams. On Friday, the evening starts with a girls game, Guilford vs. West Haven/Sacred Heart Academy, at 4:15, and Westminster meets Loomis Chaffee afterward.

Simsbury at Xavier (Wesleyan), Saturday, 1 p.m.: Simsbury has made some early-season hay with a first-half schedule spent mostly at home, whether at the ISCC or at Simsbury Farms. The back half of the schedule is mostly on the road, though, beginning with this nice little D-I matchup.

Fairfield Prep at Hamden, Saturday, 2:15 p.m.: For a team that had preseason scoring questions, Hamden has put some goals on the board this year, putting up four or more in each of its seven wins. It’s probably not shocking that the Green Dragons have scored just five goals in their four losses. The Jesuits will be a midseason test.

Trinity Catholic vs. Westhill/Stamford (Conners), Saturday, 2:20 p.m.: The only meeting of the season among Stamford’s three schools and two programs. Hey, so what are the guidelines again for when someone with the flu stops being contagious?

WMRP at Farmington Valley (Avon Old Farms), 8 p.m.: An interesting matchup near the top of Division II: WMRP, the state’s last unbeaten, meets the Generals, who have won seven in a row since an opening loss to Division I Simsbury.