Boys hockey: Week 4 fine performances, Week 5 games to watch

We round up top performers from the past week’s boys hockey games and look ahead to next week.

FINE PERFORMANCES

Ryan Ahern, Notre Dame-West Haven: Scored the third-period game-winner in a 3-1 win over Greenwich.

Cam Begley, SGWL: Made 36 saves in a 1-0 win over the Eastern CT Eagles.

Jack Dacey, Guilford: Scored three goals in a row, the last in overtime, in a 4-3 win over St. Joseph.

Carter Ellis, New Canaan: Scored twice in the Rams’ 5-1 win over Northwest Catholic.

Andrew Davies, Enfield co-op: Scored in overtime to secure a 4-3 win over the Housatonic co-op.

Sam Erickson, Darien: Scored three goals in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Dante Esposito, JBWA: Six assists in an 8-1 win over Masuk.

Guerin Favreau, Woodstock Academy: Two third-period goals sent it to overtime for Jake Starr to win in a 3-2 victory over SGWL.

Logan Hamilton, East Haven: Made 48 saves in a 2-1 win over West Haven.

Sam Hedlund, Newington co-op: Scored both goals in a 2-1 win over E.O. Smith/Tolland.

Jackson Holl, Farmington Valley: Hat trick in a 4-3 overtime win over Watertown/Pomperaug, then four points in a 6-2 win over Glastonbury.

Aden Hotchkiss, Xavier: Four points, including an assist on Matt Borowitz’s winner, in a 5-4 overtime win over Smithfield (R.I.).

Adam Kliczewski, Newtown: Captain scored the game-winner in a 5-3 victory over Northeastern, the Nighthawks’ first win of the year.

Ivan Kovalev, Greenwich: Scored in overtime to beat Darien 3-2.

Nick Maringola, Cheshire: Made 33 saves in a 2-1 win over East Catholic.

Ethan Massey, Hand: Five goals and two assists in an 11-1 win over North Branford.

James Pisciotta, Fairfield: Scored two goals in a 7-3 win over Immaculate.

Nick Piselli, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Made 53 saves in a 3-3 tie with Fairfield Prep; stopped 41 shots in a 6-1 win over St. Dominic (Maine) in the Lancer Beanpot consolation.

Aaron Racino, North Haven: Scored in overtime to beat Trumbull 2-1.

Jeffrey Reda, Trinity Catholic: Credited with 77 saves in a 4-0 loss to Sheehan.

Victor Sarrazin, Staples: Had a hat trick in a 5-3 win over JBWA.

Jared Yakimoff, Branford: Posted back-to-back shutouts in wins over Cheshire (3-0) and Amity (5-0).

GAMES TO WATCH

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Simsbury (ISCC), Wednesday, 3:40 p.m.: The cavalry is just on the other side of the hill for the Lancers, adding a forward line’s worth of depth for the second half after this game.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Xavier (Wesleyan), Wednesday, 6 p.m.: The Green Knights try to rebound from their first loss against another top-four team, Xavier, which has won three games in overtime already this year.

Hand at Sheehan (Choate), Wednesday, 7 p.m.: One of the top teams in Division II meets one of the top teams in Division III, a rematch of a D-III semifinal last spring that Sheehan won big.

Fairfield Prep at Darien (Darien Ice House), Saturday, 3:50 p.m.: Over the past six seasons, including a split of two state finals, they’ve played 14 times (Darien, 9-5); 10 of those games were decided by one or two goals (Darien, 7-3). Two top programs go at it again here with at least one more meeting to go (Feb. 5 at Wonderland).

New Canaan at Simsbury (ISCC), Saturday, 6:20 p.m.: While New Canaan has gotten a little roll going, Simsbury has been competitive against some top teams and won the games it needed to win. This week could be a good test for the Trojans.

Branford at Watertown/Pomperaug (Taft), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.: This was a huge one a year ago, but graduation hit W/P hard. The Indians have still managed to upset Cheshire this season, so we’ll see.

Fairfield Prep at Mount Saint Charles (R.I.) (Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, R.I.), Sunday, 5:30 p.m.: Or around that time, since they’ll be following the 3:05 AHL game between Springfield and the Providence Bruins. The day is a showcase for the Mount, with its new under-16 and under-18 teams playing in the morning.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) (Thayer Arena, Warwick, R.I.), Monday, 1 p.m.: Rhode Island’s defending champions are off to a slowish start. They’re scheduled to host Mount Saint Charles on Saturday.