Boys hockey: Week 11 fine performances, Week 12 games to watch

We round up top performers from the past week’s boys hockey games and look ahead to next week.

Fine performances

Matt Arena, Farmington Valley: Two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over East Catholic.

Will Cannella, Eastern CT Eagles: Scored two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Cheshire, reaching 100 career points.

James Celentano, Newtown: Scored two goals, one of them in overtime, and had an assist in a 5-4 win over Amity.

Aaron Cholewa, WMRP: Two goals, including his 100th point, in a 3-2 win over LHK.

Lee Conlu, New Milford: Made 24 saves in a 2-0 win over Woodstock Academy.

Emmett Donoghue, Trinity Catholic: Scored the goal in a 1-0 win over Masuk that put the Crusaders into the CIAC Division III playoffs.

Matt Fiorita, Darien: The game-winner and an assist in a 4-2 FCIAC quarterfinal win over Fairfield.

Tatum Fitzmaurice, Hand: A goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over North Haven.

Ryan Ginnett, Glastonbury: Two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over South Windsor.

Jake Glickman, Staples: Scored in overtime to beat Milford 1-0.

Ryan Holt, Enfield: Game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory over Northeastern.

Daniel McKiernan, JBWA: Three goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Newington.

Devin Napoli, Sheehan: Two goals and two assists in an 8-2 win over East Haven. His second goal gave him 100 career points.

Joey Petronio, Newington co-op: Scored two goals, including one with 44 seconds left in overtime, in a 5-4 win over JBWA.

Tommy Quinn, Fairfield Prep: Came back from injury with two assists in an 8-0 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Sean Roach, Hall/Southington: Two goals, the first of them the game-winner, in a 4-2 win over E.O. Smith/Tolland.

Brandon Severns, SGWL: Scored three goals in a 5-1 win over Housatonic.

Will Stewart, Ridgefield: Overtime goal lifted the Tigers past Westhill/Stamford 3-2 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Max Vitucci, McMahon/Norwalk: Made 26 saves in a 2-1 win over Hall/Southington.

Jared Yakimoff, Branford: Made 55 saves in a 4-3 win over Hand.

Games to watch





Regular season

Hall/Southington at JBWA (Danbury Ice Arena), Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.: The last three seeds in the state tournament (assuming nothing weird happens) will be settled here. If JBWA wins, it’s the 13th seed in Division III, with Staples 14th and the Housatonic co-op 15th. If JBWA ties or loses, it’s 15th, with Staples 13th and Housatonic 14th.





Playoffs

Wednesday

FCIAC semifinals: Darien at Greenwich (Hamill Rink), 5:30 p.m.; Ridgefield at New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 6 p.m.: The only team to beat top-ranked Darien in league play was Greenwich, splitting the season series. New Canaan beat Ridgefield 2-0 on Jan. 24. Ridgefield has won the past three FCIAC tournaments; the only school to win four in a row is New Canaan (1996-99).





Thursday

SCC Division II semifinals (Bennett Rink): North Haven vs. Hand, 5:15 p.m.; East Haven vs. Branford, 7:30 p.m.: Didn’t we just do this at Northford last week? (Kind of.) Defending-champion Branford won the unofficial version, beating Hand 4-3 behind Jared Yakimoff’s 55-save heroics in goal. Hand has a chance to win the real thing this week if it again gets past a North Haven team that has had a solid second half.

CCC North semifinals: Northwest Catholic at Simsbury (ISCC), 7:10 p.m.; Glastonbury at Farmington Valley (Avon Old Farms), 7 p.m.: Northwest Catholic has won this tournament three years in a row. The Lions are the fourth seed here, though they beat Simsbury 5-3 a month ago to split the season series. Glastonbury and the Generals split, too.

CCC South semifinals (Newington Ice Arena): Hall/Southington at Newington, 6 p.m.; E.O. Smith/Tolland at WMRP, 8:15: By coincidence, both games are at the same rink. The higher seeds both happen to play there. For defending champion E.O. Smith, this is the Bucks’ playoffs; they opted out of the CIAC tournament to bring Tolland back into a co-op.

Nutmeg Hockey Conference championship (Champions Skating Center): Eastern CT Eagles/SGWL winner vs. Woodstock Academy/Tri-Town winner, 5:40 p.m.: The semifinals in this tournament were Tuesday night. The two-time defending champion Eagles are the top seed.





Friday

SCC Division I championship (Bennett Rink): Fairfield Prep vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, 6 p.m.: The Jesuits put two big numbers on Notre Dame in the regular season, winning two games by a combined 14-1. Playoffs are a different beast. We’ll see how different.

SCC Division III championship (Bennett Rink): Sheehan/Newtown winner vs. Milford/New Milford winner, 8 p.m.: These semifinals were also Tuesday night. Sheehan is looking for a third straight championship; Newtown won the year before that. It has been a while for the other two semifinalists, back to the old SWC Division II tournament — yeah, back when Milford was in the SWC, 2002, and only six years more recently for the Green Wave.





Saturday

FCIAC championship (Hamill Rink), 5:45 p.m.

SCC Division II championship (Bennett Rink), 4 p.m.

CCC North championship (Freitas Ice Forum), 1:45 p.m

CCC South championship (Freitas Ice Forum), 4:15 p.m.

— Michael Fornabaio