Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 27

The of the hockey season is upon us with just four games left in the season.

Both the FCIAC and SCC/SWC will host its final championships this afternoon.

Previous Predictions

FCIAC

Division I Championship

No. 4 New Canaan at Ni. 3 Greenwich, 4:45 p.m. — Someone texted me on Thursday night after the FCIAC semifinals and said “Go ahead, pick against New Canaan again.” Ok. … GREENWICH.

Division II/III

No. 3 Norwalk/McMahon at No. 1 Westhill/Stamford, 12:30 p.m. — This might the last time in a while that these two teams will be competing for an FCIAC title — if the FCIAC goes back to its normal schedule next year — so both are going to make the most out of it. … NORWALK/MCMAHON

SCC/SWC

Division II Championship

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 3 North Haven, 4 p.m. — One team has been on fire and the other one has a big time goalie in net. … Never bet against the goalie. … NORTH HAVEN

Division III

No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield at No. 1 BBD, 1 p.m. — Both of these teams were named “Teams to watch” in the SCC/SCW Division III previews that I did, I want that credit. There’s just something magical about what BBD has done this year. I can’t wait to see what its championships tweet will be. … BBD