Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 26

The CCC takes centerstage tonight in ice hockey.

Both of the league’s championship games will be played tonight, with the CCC North championship at 8:20 p.m. and the CCC South championship at 8:30 p.m.

The SCC/SWC Division I championship game was scheduled to be played on Friday night as well, but Fairfield Prep went into quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols and Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven have been named co-champions.

Previous Predictions

CCC

North Championship

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 1 Northwest Catholic, 8:20 p.m. — Northwest Catholic has been the top team all year in the CCC North. The Lions capture their fifth CCC championship capping off a great season … NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

South Championship

No. 4 Tri-Town at No. 3 Newington co-op, 8:30 p.m. — How are the legs of the Newington co-op players feeling after the five-overtime game on Wednesday night? That answer will go a long way in determining which team wins this game. … NEWINGTON CO-OP