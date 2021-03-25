Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 25

It is going to be hard to top last night’s slate of games. There were upsets in almost every game and there was a five-overtime game.

Though the FCIAC will try with four semifinals — across two tournaments — are set to drop the puck on Thursday.

While BBD will find out which team it will be playing in the SCC/SWC Division III finals.

Previous Predictions

Division I semifinals

No. 4 New Canaan at No. 1 Darien, 6:30 p.m. — The Blue Wave are fully healthy and playing like the team that everyone expected them to be at the beginning of the season… DARIEN

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Fairfield co-op, 8 p.m. — The Fairfield co-op has stumbled to the regular season finish line, losing two straight to Greenwich and that same Greenwich team is finally filling up the back of the net… GREENWICH

Division II/III semifinals

No. 4 Wilton at No. 1 Westhill/Stamford, 12:30 p.m. — With Trumbull out of the tournament, this is the Stamford co-op’s title to lose… WESTHILL/STAMFORD

No. 3 Norwalk/McMahon at No. 2 Staples, 5:30 p.m. — Both times these two teams played they were good games. A Norwalk/McMahon overtime win and then a one-goal Staples win. Buckle up for another good one… NORWALK/MCMAHON

Division III semifinals

No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield at No. 2 Milford co-op, 4 p.m. — It will be over two weeks since the last time the Milford co-op team played in a game, while Newtown/New Fairfield put up six goals on Saturday… NEWTOWN/NEW FAIRFIELD