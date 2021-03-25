GameTime CT

Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 25

Darien’s Sam Erickson celebrates his goal against Ridgefield during an ice hockey game at the Winter Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

It is going to be hard to top last night’s slate of games. There were upsets in almost every game and there was a five-overtime game. 

Though the FCIAC will try with four semifinals — across two tournaments — are set to drop the puck on Thursday.

While BBD will find out which team it will be playing in the SCC/SWC Division III finals.

Previous Predictions 

FCIAC

Division I semifinals

No. 4 New Canaan at No. 1 Darien, 6:30 p.m. — The Blue Wave are fully healthy and playing like the team that everyone expected them to be at the beginning of the season… DARIEN

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Fairfield co-op, 8 p.m. — The Fairfield co-op has stumbled to the regular season finish line, losing two straight to Greenwich and that same Greenwich team is finally filling up the back of the net… GREENWICH

Division II/III semifinals

No. 4 Wilton at No. 1 Westhill/Stamford, 12:30 p.m. — With Trumbull out of the tournament, this is the Stamford co-op’s title to lose… WESTHILL/STAMFORD

No. 3 Norwalk/McMahon at No. 2 Staples, 5:30 p.m. — Both times these two teams played they were good games. A Norwalk/McMahon overtime win and then a one-goal Staples win. Buckle up for another good one… NORWALK/MCMAHON

SCC/SWC

Division III semifinals

No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield at No. 2 Milford co-op, 4 p.m. — It will be over two weeks since the last time the Milford co-op team played in a game, while Newtown/New Fairfield put up six goals on Saturday… NEWTOWN/NEW FAIRFIELD