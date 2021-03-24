GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Boys Hockey

Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 24

|

BBD goalie Louie Alfidi during practice at the Danbury Ice Arena on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Seven spots across four conference championship games are on the line tonight.

By the end of this evening, the SCC/SWC Division II final will be set — and it potentially could be a third game against Wallingford rivals.

One half of the SCC/SWC Division III will be finalized and both the CCC North and the CCC South will know its finalists as well. 

Previous Predictions 

SCC/SWC

Division II semifinals

No. 3 North Haven at No. 2 Sheehan, 6:15 p.m. — Sheehan choose to move up and compete in Division II this season to win a Division II title and they are one win away from getting that oppurtunity… SHEEHAN

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 8:30 p.m. — Cheshire is on fire, winners of four in a row dating back to March 6. That lost came against — can you guess — Lyman Hall. Trojans advance… LYMAN HALL

Division III semifinals

No. 4 Masuk at No. 1 BBD, 5:30 p.m. — BBD started 10-0-0 on the season and then lost its next two games to finish the regular season and then they had a bye. It’s been 18 days since the top seeded IceCats won a game and 11 days since they played. That said… BBD

CCC

North semifinals

No. 4 South Windsor at No. 1 Northwest Catholic 9 p.m. —KING OF THE NORTH!… NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 2 Farmington Valley, 4 p.m. — Farmington Valley has played in one of the CCC finals every year since 2016, that streak will continue… FARMINGTON VALLEY

South semifinals

No. 4 Tri-Town at No. 1 Hall-Southington, 7:20 p.m. — There isn’t a hotter team in the CCC South right now. The Hall-Southington co-op returns to the CCC South championship game and goes for the programs first CCC South title since 2009… HALL-SOUTHINGTON

No. 3 Newington co-op at No. 2 Wethersfield, 8:15 p.m. — The two-last played on March 20th, a Wethersfield 2-0 win. That remains the lone loss for Newington this season, which was the top team in the CCC South all season… NEWINGTON CO-OP