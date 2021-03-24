Boys hockey league tournament predictions, March 24

Seven spots across four conference championship games are on the line tonight.

By the end of this evening, the SCC/SWC Division II final will be set — and it potentially could be a third game against Wallingford rivals.

One half of the SCC/SWC Division III will be finalized and both the CCC North and the CCC South will know its finalists as well.

Previous Predictions

Division II semifinals

No. 3 North Haven at No. 2 Sheehan, 6:15 p.m. — Sheehan choose to move up and compete in Division II this season to win a Division II title and they are one win away from getting that oppurtunity… SHEEHAN

No. 5 Cheshire at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 8:30 p.m. — Cheshire is on fire, winners of four in a row dating back to March 6. That lost came against — can you guess — Lyman Hall. Trojans advance… LYMAN HALL

Division III semifinals

No. 4 Masuk at No. 1 BBD, 5:30 p.m. — BBD started 10-0-0 on the season and then lost its next two games to finish the regular season and then they had a bye. It’s been 18 days since the top seeded IceCats won a game and 11 days since they played. That said… BBD

North semifinals

No. 4 South Windsor at No. 1 Northwest Catholic 9 p.m. —KING OF THE NORTH!… NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 2 Farmington Valley, 4 p.m. — Farmington Valley has played in one of the CCC finals every year since 2016, that streak will continue… FARMINGTON VALLEY

South semifinals

No. 4 Tri-Town at No. 1 Hall-Southington, 7:20 p.m. — There isn’t a hotter team in the CCC South right now. The Hall-Southington co-op returns to the CCC South championship game and goes for the programs first CCC South title since 2009… HALL-SOUTHINGTON

No. 3 Newington co-op at No. 2 Wethersfield, 8:15 p.m. — The two-last played on March 20th, a Wethersfield 2-0 win. That remains the lone loss for Newington this season, which was the top team in the CCC South all season… NEWINGTON CO-OP