Boys/Girls Indoor Track Meets to Watch

(all meets listed have both boys and girls)

Hillhouse Holiday Invitational at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Dec. 28, 9 a.m.: One of the early season invitationals for both boys and girls teams from around the state.

Wright Invitational at Southern Connecticut State’s Moore Fieldhouse, New Haven, Dec. 30, noon: Teams from around the state, including from the SCC, Shoreline Conference and SWC, come together to train, prepare and develop athletes for the upcoming state postseason meets.

FCIAC developing meet at Nicholas Zeoli Field House, Wilton High, Jan. 4, 9:30 a.m.: A meet that brings together some of the top talent in the FCIAC from Danbury, Darien, McMahon, New Canaan, Norwalk and Ridgefield.

Jim Barber Invitational at Southern Connecticut State’s Moore Fieldhouse, New Haven, Jan. 7, 5 p.m.: Another training and developmental vehicle for local athletes in an event named after Southern Connecticut State’s icon and administrator Jim Barber, who is a former standout Owls’ track runner and coach.

Glastonbury Home Meet at Glastonbury High, Jan. 8, 4:30 p.m.: A training meet for the runners and field event competitors in the Central Connecticut Conference.

Yale Invitational at Yale’s Coxe Cage, New Haven, Jan. 10 (4 p.m) and Jan. 11 (10 a.m.): One of the biggest mid-season indoor track events where athletes statewide get a solid preview of the talent they will be up against in the CIAC State Open and Class meets.

CCC Indoor Track Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 1, 9 a.m.: Teams from the Central Connecticut Conference gather for their championship meet.

NCCC Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 1, 4 p.m.: Teams from the North Central Connecticut Conference gather for their championship meet.

CRAL Championship meet at Hartford Public High Fieldhouse, Feb. 2, Noon: Teams from the Capital Region Athletic League come together for their championship meet.

NVL Championship meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m.: Teams from the Naugatuck Valley League gather in the Elm City to determine their 2019-20 league champions.

FCIAC Championship meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 6, 4:30 p.m.: Some of the top track and field athletes in the state gather for the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference meet.

SCC Indoor Track Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 7, 4 p.m.: New Haven area teams from the Southern Connecticut Conference get together to determine their running and field event champions.

SLC Indoor Track Championship meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.: Shoreline Conference teams gather to determine their league champions.

SWC Indoor Track Championship meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 8, 5 p.m.: South-West Conference holds its annual league meet to determine its champions and prepare for the state meets.

CIAC Class LL meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 13, 4 p.m.: The Class LL meet kicks off the CIAC postseason meets with defending boys champion Hall and girls defending champion Danbury

CIAC Class S meet at Floyd Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 14, 4 p.m.: Teams come together to challenge Bloomfield, last season’s boys and girls Class S champions.

CIAC Class L meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 15, 10 a.m.: Xavier, with its talent and depth, will try to defend its Class L boys title and Windsor enters the meet as the defending Class L champ.

CIAC Class M meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 15, 4 p.m.: Hillhouse graduated some top talent from last season and will be challenged. But it has the talent and depth to defend its Class M boys and girls titles.

CIAC State Open meet at Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven, Feb. 22, Noon: Bloomfield enters as the defending State Open girls champion and Hall is the boys defending State Open champ.

New England High School Championships at Reggie Lewis Center, Boston, Mass., 10 a.m.: Connecticut’s elite runners and field competitors advance to the annual regional event.

— Dan Nowak