Boys, girls excel in recent East Coast meets

There were some significant boys and girls results in a pair of major East Coast indoor track and field meets on Saturday as athletes prepare for the upcoming indoor postseason.

Simon Jupp of Ridgefield was one of several state athletes who excelled at the New Balance Games at The Armory in New York. Jupp set a school record in winning the 600 in 1 minute, 21.20 seconds.

It has been a solid season for Jupp who was second on Jan. 11 in the 300 (34.73) at the Yale Track Classic in New Haven.

“The 600 win at the New Balance Games was a significant victory, and a school record, for Simon,” Ridgefield indoor boys track coach Bryan Kovalsky said. ”But we still see him building toward bigger things and faster times. His training has not been interrupted this season, so that consistency is helping him to excel.

“The postseason is a lot different for many of our athletes, including Simon. Instead of concentrating on getting one fast time per meet, Simon will likely be competing in three events per meet. Beyond the FCIAC, (CIAC) Class LL, and State Open meets, we hope to qualify for Nationals in some relays, and Simon will play a large role in that.

Solid Saturday for other elite athletes

Gavin Sherry of Conard, coming off a win in the 1-mile championship (4:18.11) at the Yale Track Classic, he won the 2-mile Invitational at the New Balance Games on Saturday with a meet record time of 9:02.58.

At the Virginia Showcase meet in at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, Sean Bodie-Dixon of Bloomfield showcased his national elite level with another 50-plus feet effort in the triple jump. He won the event with a jump of 50-9.25. During the first week in January, Bodie-Dixon was the first high school boys athlete in the United States in 2020 to post a 50-foot effort in the triple jump by winning the event at the Hispanic Games at The Armory in 51-6.5.

Bodie-Dixon’s teammate Korey Steele was second in the triple jump (48-0.50) at the New Balance Games.

Tess Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe, coming off a win at the Yale Track Classic in the long jump (19-5.5), won the long jump (19-2) at the Virginia Showcase.