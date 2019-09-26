Boys Cross Country 2019 Season Roundup

Editor’s note: Due to a technical error with a program we are attempting to use, cross country results were not appearing in our scores and stats section. The following are all submitted cross country summaries this season. If you have submitted a summary and do not see it below, please email sean.barker@hearstmediact.com

West Haven 17, Foran 38; Notre Dame 15, Foran 50; Foran 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 20, West Haven 40; West Haven 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 15, Hillhouse 50

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

5k

Individual results: 1. Sebastian Villanueva (WH), 18:21, 2. Ohm Patel (ND), 18:31, 3. Oliver Shannon (ND), 18:54, 4. Gabriel Quinn (ND), 19:03; 5. Devin Rodriguez (ND), 19:07; 6. Kevin Sevigny

(ND), 19:19; 7. Jacob Carson (ND), 19:58; 8. James Weber (WH), 19:59; 9. Khai Outhavong

(WH), 20:01; 10. Ryan Martinez Miranda (WH), 20:03.

Notre Dame 4-0, Hillhouse 1-4, Foran 1-7, West Haven 0-5

Law-25 Prep 31; Xavier-20 Law-43; Hand- 22 Law-39; Xavier -15 Prep-50 ;Hand-19 Prep- 44; Xavier- 20 Hand-43

at Eisenhower Park

5k

1. Michael Loschiavo, Law 17:59 2. Connor Parthasarthy Hand 18:16; 3.Nick Cassarino Xavier 18:33.4; 4. Sam Simko, Xavier 18:33.9; 5.Brody Santagata Xavier 18:34; 6. Robbie Cozean, Xavier 18:36.2; 7. Eamon Burke, Xavier 18:36.7; 8. Geoge Luke, Xavier 18:36.8; 9..Noah San Vicente, Xavier 18:38; 10. Angel Perez, Prep 18:55.

Records: Hand, 5-2; Law, 6-5; Prep, 1-5

Guilford 18, Hamden 37

At East River Preserve, Guilford

2.9 Mi

1 Mckendry Eschinger (G) 17:10; 2 Benjamin Crair (G) 17:10; 3 Griffin Hughes (G) 17:13; 4 Derrick DeVilbiss (H) 17:13; 5 Jacob Shiffrin (G) 17:13

Sacred Heart 21, Holy Cross 29; Sacred Heart 20, Seymour 35; Holy Cross 26, Seymour 29

Joe Dane HC 17:12 Matt Solerti Seymour 17:22, Fujie Lan SHHS 17:23; Jessie Breidenbach SHHS 18:24, James Bona SHHS 18:52; Alex Valente SHHS 18:59; Matt Pang HC 19:08, Nick Salerno SHHS 19:17, Matt Minutillo HC 19:21, Tyler Lang Seymour 19:24,

Records: Seymour 5-3, HC 4-4, SHHS 7-1

New Milford 26, Immaculate 30; New Milford 15, New Fairfield 48; New Milford 15, Bunnell 48; Immaculate 20, New Fairfield 41; Bunnell 26, New Fairfield 29

Top 10: 1. James Sullivan (I) 15:52, 2. Patrick Gibbons (NF) 15:54, 3. Garred Farrell (NM) 15:58, 4. Jason Golembeski (NM) 16:14, 5. Ryan McNerney (I) 16:27, 6. Drew Mitchell (I) 16:33, 7. Connor Delpha (NM) 16:58, 8. AJ Taborsak (NM) 17:01, 9. Jack Valentine (NM) 17:08, 10. Ian Fitzgerald (I) 17:15

Amity 15, Wilbur Cross 50

The Fitzgerald Property, Woodbridge

5K

1 Mason Beaudette (A) 17:20; 2 John Dill (A) 17:24; 3 Matthew Floyd (A) 17:54; 4 Alexander Zavatkay (A) 18:19; 5 Nicholas Ricciardi (A) 18:22

Platt Tech 28, Abbott Tech 34

1. Jagger Art Platt 19:04; 2. Simon Nodiff Platt 20:30; 3. Xavier Nacito Abbot 20:51; 4. Jesus Ramirez Abbott 21:07; 5. Kenny Bonfietti Platt 21:10

Xavier 15, Branford 50

(At Mercy High School, Middletown)

1. Nick Cassarino (X), 18:34; 2. Matthew Fuffo (X), 18:48; 3. Conor Selfors (X), 18:50; 4. Will Kaye (X), 19:14, 5. Josh Lesniak (G), 19:15

Records: Xavier 4-0 (1-0 Quinnipiac)

Sheehan 15, Foran 50; Shelton 15, Foran 50; Law 15, Foran 50; Shelton 24, Sheehan 34; Sheehan 21, Law 39; Shelton 20, Law 42

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

5k

Shelton (SH); Sheehan (S); Law (L); Foran (F)

Individual results: 1. Mike Loschiavo (L), 17:46, 2. Jacob Daxner (SH), 17:55, 3. Matt Cristiano (SH), 18:10, 4. Derrick Arnold (S), 18:12; 5. Ethan Venoit (S), 18:14; 6. Michael Barberino (S), 18:19; 7. Owen

Corbett (SH), 18:24; 8. Brandon Fulton (SH), 18:34; 9. William Rodriguez (SH), 18:35; 10. Andrew Cole (SH), 19:07.

Law 5-3, Sheehan 4-2, Shelton 4-0, Foran 0-4

Cheshire 25 Hand 30

3 miles

1. Brendan Mellit, Ches. 16:14; 2. Dante Zucconi, Hand 16:41; 3. Ryan Farrell, Ches. 16:52; 4. Francis Simpatico, Ches. 17:09; 5. B. Opstrup Hand 17:17

Notre Dame 20, Fairfield Prep 40; Notre Dame 17, North Haven 42; Notre Dame 15, East Haven 50; North Haven 24, Fairfield Prep 33; Fairfield Prep 15, East Haven 50.

Azaan Dawson (FP) 17:28, Jacob Carson (ND) 17:35, Ohm Patel (ND) 17:58, Gabe Quinn (ND) 18:07, Oliver Shannon (ND) 18:07, Jake Hines (NH) 18:08, Patrick Rourke (NH) 18:10, Devin Rodriguez (ND) 18:26, Tyler Wurm (NH) 18:54, Ben Stokes (FP) 19:01.

Team Records: ND 3-1; NH 2-1, FP 1-2, EH 0-3.