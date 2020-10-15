A look at state’s top boys cross country performances to date

Xavier’s Eamon Burke , left, during the SCC cross country championship in 2019. Xavier’s Eamon Burke , left, during the SCC cross country championship in 2019. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Boys Cross Country: A look at top performances thus far 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Greg Bastek, Nonnewaug

Set a course record at Plumb Hill with a time of 17:28, good for a first place finish in his meet against Litchfield.

Eamon Burke, Xavier

Ran a PR in the 3,000 meter for third place in 8:57.15 at the Garden State Track Club High School Showcase in New Jersey.

Morgan Carver, Avon

The junior finished 2nd against Farmington behind teammate Jack Martin and placed 4th with a time of 8:59.60 in the GSTC High School Fall Showcase meet.

Aazan Dawson, Fairfield Prep

Was the first-place finisher in the Garden State Track Club High School Showcase 3,000 meters in New Jersey, finishing in 8:48.66.

Patrick Gibbons, New Fairfield

Was the 5th place finisher at the Garden State Track Club High School Showcase in New Jersey with a time of 8:59.92 in the 3,000 meter run.

Jack Martin, Avon

First place finisher against Farmington and 2nd place against Bristol Central. Finished 2nd behind Dawson in the FSTC High School Fall Showcase in 8:56.60.

Aiden Puffer, Manchester

Won the 3,000 meter Labor Day Showdown in Newton, Mass. with a time of 8:26.17 and finished 4th in the New England’s Finest Throwdown 5K.

Tyler Remigino, Conard

Part of the Conard XC juggernaut, finished 2nd in the 5,000 meter race against Hall with a time of 15:46.00.

Callum Sherry, Conard

Callum has finished in second place in many of his races this season behind his twin brother Gavin. Set a 5,000 meter PR at the FSTC High School Fall Showcase Meet in 15:12.6.

Gavin Sherry, Conard

Has won all three races he’s competed in and set a 5,000 meter PR with a time of 14:43.14 at the FSTC High School Fall Showcase Meet.