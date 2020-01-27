Boys basketball notebook: Big week for Fairfield Prep; Valley Regional on hot streak

It hasn’t been easy for Fairfield Prep in its first nine games, winning just three, but last week’s performances at home could help jumpstart its season.

First, the Jesuits hung tough with fourth-ranked Notre Dame-West Haven 48-47. Three days later, also at Alumni Hall, Prep stunned then fifth-ranked Hillhouse 53-50.

“We obviously have been struggling a bit to try to find an identity as a team,” Fairfield Prep coach Mike Papale said. “It’s a credit to the kids. When you lose, it’s hard to keep believing, but they really have been and they deserved to get the win (against Hillhouse).”

Prep only lost by three to Hillhouse three weeks ago. This time, leading 51-50, the Jesuits survived an attempt at a go-ahead shot from Ta’Zhon Daniels in the final seconds. Then the Academics turned the ball over after getting the offensive rebound. Max McGulliuddy made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left for Fairfield Prep.

“We are playing six kids who never stepped on a varsity court until this year,” Papale said. “The bottom line is we talk all the time about our record. We are 4-7. As fun as last night was, it’s over and we have to move on.”

Fairfield Prep needs four wins to qualify for postseason play.

Valley Regional streaking

Valley Regional played in the Artie Kohs Tournament in Middletown for three straight seasons on December (2010-12), winning it once. The Warriors went on to win state championships in two of those years and lost to the eventual state champ in the other.

The Warriors didn’t play the Kohs tournament again until last month. Head coach Kevin Woods feels he has another group that could be a postseason contender.

Valley lost both games in the Christmas tournament and also lost to Old Lyme, the Shoreline Conference preseason favorite, before the calendar turned to 2020. The team was 1-3. The Warriors have won eight straight games since.

“We’ve played defense every night,” Woods said. “Playing defense every night has given us a chance to win when we haven’t had our best offense.”

The closest game of the eight was eight points, beating Portland 51-43. The Warriors still sit one game behind Old Lyme in the Shoreline standings.

The quarter of seniors Cade Ensinger, Gavin Grabowski, Jake Grow and Chris Sparaco provide the Warriors with a balanced scoring attack and that necessary senior experience that is needed for postseason success.

“Our scoring can come from a lot of different places,” Woods said. “Right now, I think everybody (in the Shoreline) is looking at us and Old Lyme, but we are not looking past anybody.”