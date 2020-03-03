Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, week 5

Kudos to Holy Cross, which pulled the stunner of the season, knocking off previously-undefeated Sacred Heart in the NVL semifinals, ending the Hearts’ 125-game winning streak against NVL teams.

That leaves two undefeated teams, NFA and Prince Tech. Both are playing this evening.

4-2 record on Monday (no, of course I did not pick Holy Cross), 62-8 overall, busy day ahead…

CCC

Semifinals at Bulkeley

No. 1 Windsor vs. No. 4 Northwest Catholic: Over 1,100 career wins between the two coaches (Ken Smith from Windsor, John Mirabello from NWC), including multiple state championships. Going to be quite the game. WINDSOR

No. 2 East Catholic vs. No. 6 Glastonbury: The way East Catholic is playing, I’m not sure anyone can even slow them down. EAST CATHOLIC

CRAL

Final

No. 3 Achievement First at No. 1 Innovation: This has been Innovation’s league for awhile now. Don’t see it changing. INNOVATION

CTC

Semifinals

No. 4 Windham Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech: PRINCE TECH

No. 6 Goodwin Tech at No. 2 Bullard-Havens. Going to ride Goodwin to the final. GOODWIN TECH

ECC

Division II

Final at Mohegan Sun Arena

No. 1 St. Bernard vs. No. 6 Plainfield: Plainfield has made a very nice run to get the chance to play at the Mohegan Sun, something a lot of teams have on its wish list. But it ends up being another crown for…ST. BERNARD

Division I

Final at Mohegan Sun Arena

No. 1 NFA va. No. 3 Ledyard: Colonels did a nice job picking off Fitch and played quite well heading into the postseason. They will need close to perfection here to pull off the stunner. NFA.

FCIAC

Semifinals at Wilton

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe: Tough to go against the hot hand, with Ridgefield having won 12 straight going in in its title defense. But I’m going to roll the dice here…LUDLOWE

No. 2 Trinity Catholic vs. No. 3 Fairfield Warde: Kudos to Wilton for almost pulling the upset on Saturday. Same scenario could happen here. TRINITY CATHOLIC

NCCC

Semifinals

No. 4 Granby at No. 1 SMSA: Very tempted to go with the reigning champs here. But home-court advantage always seems to matter deep in this tournament. SMSA

No. 3 Canton at No. 2 Somers: Yet I’m going to go against that here. CANTON

SHORELINE CONFERENCE

Semifinals

No. 3 Morgan at No. 2 Valley Regional: Like I said for Part I of the NCCC, home-court advantage is HUGE…VALLEY

No. 5 Cromwell at No. 1 Old Lyme: This was your final last year, won by Cromwell. No one has been able to slow down Old Lyme’s Aedan Using all year long. OLD LYME

SWC

Semifinals

No. 4 Newtown at No. 1 Immaculate: Was a one-point game during the regular season at Newtown. Came the closest in the league to beating the Mustangs. IMMACULATE

No. 3 Barlow at No. 2 Kolbe Cathedral: Close game expected here as well. KOLBE CATHEDRAL