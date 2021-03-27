Boys basketball league tournament predictions, March 27

Went 7-3 again, stand at 104-42 with the final three games of the season today.

No. 4 NFA at No. 2 East Lyme, 7 p.m.: The final game of the season – at least it gets played somewhere close to the Mohegan Sun, right? It’s going to be a defensive struggle. Defense has been East Lyme’s calling card to reach this point. The Wildcats can get it done on that end also. Wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if this game goes to overtime. I just think NFA has a couple more answers on offense, plus playing in defense of a championship and playing for its coach – Chris Giusti is stepping down after this game – factor in here. NFA

No. 3 Valley Regional at No. 1 Morgan, 1:30 p.m.: Valley sophomore guard Jeremy Arnum injured his right wrist in the regular-season matchup to Morgan and missed significant time during the season. Morgan blew out Valley in that game. Of course this game today will be closer and Morgan might be a little tight playing for a championship and an undefeated season on its home floor. But I think Morgan gets it done. MORGAN

No. 2 Innovation at No. 1 Capital Prep, 11 a.m.: This has been Innovations’s conference to win since the start, Capital Prep has had a great year, going unbeaten to this point. I think it’s going to be a great game this morning in Hartford, but I think the Trailblazers end Innovation’s reign here. CAPITAL PREP