Boys basketball league tournament predictions, March 26

Not too great 7-3 mark on Thursday, including splitting the two finals. 97-39 overall. Bunch of finals being played tonight as the season winds down with three finals on Saturday,

Final

No. 6 Westhill at No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m. – Westhill has made a nice run to get here and the future looks bright for the Vikings. But I’ve learned my lesson picking against Ridgefield. The Tigers will get their fourth crown in five seasons tonight. RIDGEFIELD

Bracket 1 final

No. 4 Bristol Central at No. 3 East Catholic, 6:45 p.m. – Donovan Clingan has been a dominant force in the two wins against Windsor and Northwest Catholic. East Catholic has the size and to be able to provide some matchup difficulties for the big guy. The smart money says go with the No. 1 team in the state. I can count on one hand the amount of times in all of the years of doing these predictions that I have gone against the Eagles. But I am this time. BRISTOL CENTRAL

Bracket 2 final

No. 13 Hall at No. 10 Farmington – Hall has made a great run through this bracket, all on the road and lost to Northwest Catholic in overtime during the regular season. Made me a believer…HALL

Bracket 3 final

No. 23 Conard at No. 20 Plainville, 5:30 p.m.: PLAINVILLE

Bracket 4 final

No. 26 Tolland at No. 25 Hartford Public, 5:30 p.m. HARTFORD PUBLIC

Division 1 final

No. 1 West Haven vs. No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, 4 p.m. – West Haven’s only loss was to – you guessed it – Notre Dame. Both teams are unbeaten at the FLAC this season. Notre Dame is really overdue to finally win one and maybe not seeing the Wilbur Cross jersey will help matters. Then again…WEST HAVEN

Division 2 final

No. 1 Lyman Hall vs. No. 2 East Haven at the Floyd Little Athletic Center, 6 p.m. – Two teams that likely would not have had a chance to play for a league title if not for the SCC splitting into two divisions. It’s a rare opportunity and it will go down to the wire. EAST HAVEN

Final

No. 3 Plainfield at No. 1 Woodstock Academy, 7 p.m.: Woodstock’s only loss this season came at Plainfield. Woodstock won the rematch at home. I’m tempted to pick the upset here. WOODSTOCK ACADEMY

Final

No. 3 Naugatuck at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.: It’s the end of the line for one of the state’s most storied programs with Sacred Heart closing at the end of the school year. Naugatuck can play the spoiler and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit. But I’m a big believer in storybook endings. SACRED HEART

Final

SMSA at Ellngton: SMSA lost in the semifinals last season as the top seed. You don’t always get a second chance, so take advantage of it with one of the league’s top players in Elon Munroe. SMSA