Boys basketball league tournament predictions, March 25

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst CT Media
Kolbe Cathedral Coach John Pfohl leads his team against Stratford in the SWC tournament semifinals at the Cardinal Sheehan Center in Bridgeport, Conn. on Monday, March 22, 2021.
Went 5-3 on Wednesday, now 90-36 overall with three days left. Your first two finals tonight in the SWC and the SWC.
SWC
Final at Brookfield
No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield: It’s amazing this is the first time these teams have squared off in a SWC final. Should be an uptempo affair. KOLBE CATEHDRAL
CCC
Bracket 3
Semifinals
No. 24 Manchester at No. 20 Plainville, 5:30 p.m. PLAINVILLE
No. 23 Conard at No. 22 Platt, 4:30 p.m. CONARD
Bracket 4
Semifinals
No. 29 Bristol Eastern at No. 25 Hartford Public, 5:30 p.m. HARTFORD PUBLIC
No. 27 Enfield at No. 26 Tolland, 5:30 p.m. I flipped a coin and it came up tails. ENFIELD
CTC
Final
No. 2 O’Brien Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech, 5 p.m. Kudos to O’Brien Tech for winning the Nutmeg Division. This one is a very tall order. PRINCE TECH
Shoreline Conference
Semifinals
No. 4 East Hampton at No. 1 Morgan, 5 p.m. Morgan won the regular-season matchup in the season opener. Bellringers won’t go quietly. MORGAN
No. 3 Valley Regional at No. 2 Cromwell, 6 p.m. – Both teams have won four straight games coming into tonight. Something has to give. CROMWELL
CRAL
Semifinals
No. 5 Weaver at No. 1 Capital Prep, 5:30 p.m. – CAPITAL PREP
No. 3 Classical at No. 2 Innovation, 6:15 p.m. – Reigning champs not ready to give up the crown yet. INNOVATION