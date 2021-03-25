Boys basketball league tournament predictions, March 25

Brian A. Pounds / Hearst CT Media

Kolbe Cathedral Coach John Pfohl leads his team against Stratford in the SWC tournament semifinals at the Cardinal Sheehan Center in Bridgeport, Conn. on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Went 5-3 on Wednesday, now 90-36 overall with three days left. Your first two finals tonight in the SWC and the SWC.

Final at Brookfield

No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral vs. No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield: It’s amazing this is the first time these teams have squared off in a SWC final. Should be an uptempo affair. KOLBE CATEHDRAL

Bracket 3

Semifinals

No. 24 Manchester at No. 20 Plainville, 5:30 p.m. PLAINVILLE

No. 23 Conard at No. 22 Platt, 4:30 p.m. CONARD

Bracket 4

Semifinals

No. 29 Bristol Eastern at No. 25 Hartford Public, 5:30 p.m. HARTFORD PUBLIC

No. 27 Enfield at No. 26 Tolland, 5:30 p.m. I flipped a coin and it came up tails. ENFIELD

Final

No. 2 O’Brien Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech, 5 p.m. Kudos to O’Brien Tech for winning the Nutmeg Division. This one is a very tall order. PRINCE TECH

Semifinals

No. 4 East Hampton at No. 1 Morgan, 5 p.m. Morgan won the regular-season matchup in the season opener. Bellringers won’t go quietly. MORGAN

No. 3 Valley Regional at No. 2 Cromwell, 6 p.m. – Both teams have won four straight games coming into tonight. Something has to give. CROMWELL

Semifinals

No. 5 Weaver at No. 1 Capital Prep, 5:30 p.m. – CAPITAL PREP

No. 3 Classical at No. 2 Innovation, 6:15 p.m. – Reigning champs not ready to give up the crown yet. INNOVATION