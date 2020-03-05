Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 7

Another great defensive effort from Wilbur Cross to shut down Notre Dame-West Haven in the second half. Govs go back to back in the SCC – and no I did not pick them yet again.

But Naugatuck came through with a great second-half performance in the NVL final.

So after splitting Wednesday’s league championship finals, the record stands at 74-13.

There is one final on Friday – the NCCC was pushed back a day – but we will include that here today:

Berkshire League

Final at Shepaug Valley

No. 1 Wamogo vs. Nonnewaug: Wamogo has won 16 straight against league competition. The Warriors have also swept Nonnewaug and have won the last two league titles. All the pressure is on Wamogo here and it will be a three-peat. WAMOGO

CCC

Final at Bulkeley

No. 2 East Catholic vs. No. 4 Northwest Catholic: So the Lions were able to pick off Windsor, setting up an old-school showdown between former Northwest Conference rivals. East won three straight CCC titles from 2016-18 before Windsor dethroned the Eagles last year. NWC has never won one. East won the regular-season matchup between the two teams without its star player, Yale-bound Matt Knowling. All signs point to East Catholic…but it will not be easy against Ragland, Curtis & Co. EAST CATHOLIC

CTC

Final at Whitney Tech

No. 1 Prince Tech vs. No. 6 Goodwin Tech: Prince Tech has rolled through everyone this season, one of two remaining undefeated teams. Prince swept Goodwin by an average of 40 points. Goodwin has made a very nice run to get here. PRINCE TECH

FCIAC

Final at Wilton

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic: Ridgefield’s only conference loss was to Trinity Catholic, a 29-point loss. Trinity Catholic has won both of its tournament games by a combined five points. It would be a storybook ending for the school to win the league title in its final season of competition. Ridgefield isn’t interested in Trinity’s storybook ending. RIDGEFIELD

NCCC

Final at Canton

No. 4 Granby at No. 3 Canton: Granby is the defending champion and picked off top seed SMSA to have a chance to repeat. Teams split during the season at home. It’s a tough ask winning on the road again, but Granby is up to the task. GRANBY

Shoreline

Final at Polson Middle School

No. 1 Old Lyme vs. No. 3 Morgan: Huskies did a nice job going into Deep River and beating Valley Regional in overtime after losing by 25 two weeks earlier. Tonight will be a taller order against a team that has one loss in double overtime. Old Lyme finishes undefeated in the Shoreline. OLD LYME

SWC

Final at Masuk

No. 1 Immaculate vs. No. 2 Kolbe Cathedral: Speaking of perfection, Immaculate has a shot to run the table in conference play and win its 22nd consecutive game. Expect a close, low-scoring affair. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if regulation isn’t enough to decide the champion. But the motivation of losing at the buzzer in last year’s SWC final has to count for something here. IMMACULATE