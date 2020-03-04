Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 6

As I said previously, games get tougher to predict as the tournaments get closer to completion: 11-4 on Tuesday, 73-12 overall with two championship games tonight.

NVL

Final at Wilby

No. 2 Naugatuck vs. No. 4 Holy Cross: Can’t say it enough the job Holy Cross did in upsetting top seed Sacred Heart. Long live the NVL winning streak of 125 games. Now, can the Crusaders rise up again? Why not? Naugatuck is playing in its first final. The Greyhounds will bring the fans. So should Holy Cross. Wilby will be rocking. NAUGATUCK.

SCC

Final at Floyd Little Athletic Center

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven vs. No. 6 Wilbur Cross: Rematch of last year’s final, won by Cross. The Governors have pulled two seeded upsets, Shelton and Hillhouse, to get to tonight’s final. They were able to play great defense to help eliminate Hillhouse. They will try and do the same tonight. Cross needs to get out on Notre Dame’s hooters and be able to rebound. And Cross will have some success with that. Notre Dame has more answers on offense this year and that should be enough to bring the school its first SCC championship. NOTRE DAME.