Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 3

We are about to begin one of my favorite days of the entire boys basketball season. What I like to call our own version of “Super Saturday.”

The quarterfinals, all in one day at one site – for those conferences that do it that way – makes it great for teams and spectators alike to see four games all in one place. It’s like the opening two days of the NCAA Division I men’s tournament.

After Friday’s 8-0 showing (as of publication time, missing a pair of NCCC quarterfinal games), the record is 28-2 after two days.

Let the games commence!

Berkshire

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Litchfield at No. 1 Wamogo: Wamogo going for the fourth straight title. The squad didn’t dominate teams like last season, but it will still be hard to knock the top seed off. WAMOGO

No. 5 Northwestern at No. 4 Shepaug: SHEPAUG

No. 7 Gilbert at No. 2 Nonnewaug: Nonnewaug just smacked Gilbert by 33 last week. NONNEWAUG

No. 6 Thomaston at No. 3 Terryville: Not easy to beat a team three times. Probably could say that a few more times with these games. THOMASTON

CCC

Quarterfinals at Bulkeley

No. 8 Farmington vs. No. 1 Windsor. Warriors rounding into form at the right time. WINDSOR

No. 5 Manchester vs. No. 4 Northwest Catholic. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

No. 7 Bristol Central vs. No. 2 East Catholic. Bristol Central is also playing its best ball, but this is a tough ask for any team in Connecticut. EAST CATHOLIC

No. 14 Wethersfield vs. No. 6 Glastonbury: Easily the biggest upset Thursday belonged to Wethersfield knocking off Tolland. Two straight? No. GLASTONBURY

CTC

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Wilcox Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech. PRINCE TECH

No. 5 Abbott Tech at No. 5 Windham Tech. ABBOTT TECH

ECC

Division II semifinals at Waterford

No. 4 Killingly vs. No. 1 St. Bernard: Teams played to a 4-point game earlier this month. Champs still the pick here. ST. BERNARD

No. 6 Plainfield vs. No. 2 Griswold: Griswold won by 10 at Plainfield earlier this week. Should be a little closer but the same result. GRISWOLD

Division I semifinals at Waterford

No. 1 Norwich Free Academy vs. No. 4 Waterford: Rematch of last year’s final, won by Waterford, the two-time defending champion. But the three-peat is too tall an order. NFA

No. 3 Ledyard vs. No. 2 Fitch: Very tempted to go with the Colonels, who have played better in the latter portion of the season. But…FITCH

FCIAC

Quarterfinals at Fairfield Warde

No. 8 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Ridgefield: New Canaan seems to have righted the ship after losing five of six. Still, the champs open its title defense successfully. RIDGEFIELD

No. 5 St. Joseph vs. No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe: We can probably all agree that Ludlowe won’t club the Cadets by 31 like the club did earlier this month. St. Joseph will be supremely motivated here and it should be close this time. LUDLOWE

No. 7 Wilton vs. No. 2 Trinity Catholic: Not only is Trinity Catholic one of the state’s hottest teams, but the Crusaders now have the supreme motivation of this being the last go-around with the school having announced that it is closing at the end of the school year. Very sad. Not a good spot for Wilton. TRINITY CATHOLIC

No. 3 Fairfield Warde vs. No. 6 Staples: There always seems to be a seeded upset here in the league quarterfinals and the FCIAC has been topsy-turvy for most of the season. Yet I find myself going chalk, so I will be wrong somewhere. WARDE

NVL

Quarterfinals at Wilby, Waterbury

No. 8 Ansonia vs. No. 1 Sacred Heart: SACRED HEART

No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 4 Holy Cross: Should be quite a competitive game as a 4-5 game should be. HOLY CROSS

No. 7 Watertown vs. No. 2 Naugatuck: Greyhounds won both games by an average of 25 points. NAUGATUCK

No. 6 WCA vs. No. 3 Crosby: CROSBY

SHORELINE CONFERENCE

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Westbrook at No. 1 Old Lyme. OLD LYME

No. 5 Cromwell at No. 4 East Hampton: This was the final in 2018 and Cromwell is the defending champion. East Hampton has played better in February. Tough call. CROMWELL

No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth at No. 2 Valley Regional: Amistad snapped Valley’s 16-game winning streak a few days back. No time like the present to start a new streak. VALLEY REGIONAL

No. 6 Hale-Ray at No. 3 Morgan. Huskies won by 17 when they squared off against the Litle Noises in Clinton earlier this season. MORGAN

SCC

Quarterfinals at Branford

No. 8 Fairfield Prep vs. No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven: Prep wants to play the game in the 40s, Notre Dame wants it in the 80s. The game ends up somewhere in the middle. NOTRE DAME

No. 5 Hamden vs. No. 4 West Haven: Teams split during the regular season. Hamden is on a hot streak, winning nine of its last 10. The only loss? To West Haven. HAMDEN

No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 2 Hillhouse: The Academics won both regular-season games by double digits. It will be closer this time. HILLHOUSE

No. 6 Wilbur Cross vs. No. 3 Shelton: It’s hard to believe a team can win 17 of its last 18 games and fly under the radar, but Shelton has behind very good guard play. I picked against Cross in this exact spot and time last season and got burned. And now the Govs, are the defending champs, CROSS