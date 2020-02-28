Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 2

A 20-2 start on Thursday. Let’s see what today brings…..

CRAL

Semifinals

No. 4 MLC at No. 1 Innovation: Last year’s Division V state champions are now in Division II and had another fine season in the regular season and will continue here...INNOVATION

No. 3 Achievement First at No. 2 Aerospace: Both teams won on the other team’s home floor during the regular season. So what does that mean here? ACHIEVEMENT FIRST

CTC

Quarterfinals

No. 7 Kaynor Tech at No. 2 Bullard-Havens: Bullard-Havens swept the season series and will make it three straight. BULLARD-HAVENS

No. 6 Goodwin Tech at No. 3 Platt Tech: Goodwin Tech has played pretty well down the stretch of the regular season. GOODWIN TECH

NCCC

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Rockville at No. 1 SMSA: After 15 consecutive victories to start the season, SMSA faltered some at the end. But those late-season difficulties won’t affect the outcome here. SMSA

No. 5 HMTCA at No. 4 Granby: The defending champs get off on a good note. GRANBY

No. 7 Ellington at No. 2 Somers: SOMERS

No. 11 Coventry at No. 3 Canton: CANTON

SWC

No. 8 Bunnell at No. 1 Immaculate: Last year’s final, won by former Bulldog Max Edwards on a heave just before the buzzer sounded. Bunnell did well to win its last game and get a chance to defend and to take the Mustangs to overtime during the season. But that was in Stratford. This game is in Danbury. IMMACULATE

No. 5 Weston at No. 4 Newtown: NEWTOWN

No. 7 Bethel at No. 2 Kolbe Cathedral: KOLBE

No. 6 Pomperaug at No. 3 Barlow: Teams just played a few days ago and Barlow won by 15 in Southbury. This game is being played in Redding. BARLOW