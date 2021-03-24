Boys basketball league tournament predictions, March 24

Went 21-7 on a busy Tuesday. Now 85-33 overall. Not too much action tonight, but a couple of marquee matchups.

CCC

Semifinals

No. 4 Bristol Central at No. 1 Northwest Catholic – Game of the Day. Can the big man from BC put up another triple-double like he did against Windsor? Can Matt Curtis light up the Rams for 40 points? How will the others contribute? Will there be a buzzer beater? No, but it will be close. BRISTOL CENTRAL

No. 7 East Hartford at No. 3 East Catholic -East Hartford knocked off one undefeated team already (Maloney) in the quarterfinals. This would be the biggest upset of the entire season. EAST CATHOLIC

Semifinals

No. 13 Hall at No. 9 Simsbury – Hall has flown under the radar this season, among the fine performances falling to Northwest Catholic in overtime. This one could go to OT as well. SIMSBURY

No. 11 Avon at No. 10 Farmington – Teams split during the season. AVON

Semifinals

No. 4 Seymour at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. – Either a great season or a great program comes to an end tonight. SACRED HEART

No. 3 Naugatuck at No. 2 St. Paul – Teams split during the season, each winning on its home floor. This one is going to the wire. NAUGATUCK

Semifinals

Canton at Ellington, 6 p.m. CANTON

Rockville at SMSA – SMSA