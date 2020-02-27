Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 1

It’s that time of year again.

Yes some of the tournaments began on Wednesday, but the postseason begins in earnest today. An what would the postseason be without motivational material for the teams not selcted below.

So here goes:

No. 16 Bloomfield at No. 1 Windsor: Teams meet for the second time in three days. Same result. WINDSOR

No. 9 Farmington at No. 8 Middletown: MIDDLETOWN

No. 13 Conard at No. 4 Northwest Catholic: Lions have struggled some down the stretch, but they right themselves here. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

No. 12 Southington at No. 5 Manchester: What do they say about a 5 beating a 12 in the NCAAs? Tempted, but will pass…MANCHESTER

No. 15 Enfield at No. 2 East Catholic: Second meeting this week. EAST CATHOLIC

No. 10 New Britain at No. 7 Bristol Central: Might be the most intriguing matchup of the entire day. Hurricanes have truly struggled in the second half of the season. BRISTOL CENTRAL

No. 14 Wethersfield at No. 3 Tolland: TOLLAND

No. 11 Avon at No. 6 Glastonbury: GLASTONBURY

Division II

No. 9 Windham at No. 1 St. Bernard: Three-time champs get off on the right foot. ST. BERNARD

No. 5 Lyman Memorial at No. 4 Killingly: Team split during the season, Lyman Memorial winning the last one less than a week ago. When in doubt, go with the home team. KILLINGLY

No. 7 Wheeler at No. 2 Griswold: GRISWOLD

No. 6 Plainfield at No. 3 Montville: Montville has struggled of late and one of those losses was against Plainfield….PLAINFIELD

Division I

No. 8 Woodstock Academy at No. 1 Norwich Free Academy: NFA rolls

No. 5 East Lyme at No. 4 Waterford: Was the ECC Game of the Year at one point…WATERFORD

No. 7 New London at No. 2 Fitch: Fitch swept the season series. FITCH

No. 6 Stonington at No. 3 Ledyard: Teams split during the season. Could be the best matchup here. LEDYARD

No. 13 North Haven at No. 4 West Haven: WEST HAVEN

No. 12 Foran at No. 5 Hamden: HAMDEN

No. 10 Sheehan at No. 7 Xavier: Falcons swept the season series, but one went into overtime. XAVIER

No. 14 Guilford at No. 3 Shelton: SHELTON

No. 11 Amity at No. 6 Wilbur Cross. Teams split during the season. That works in the home team’s favor. WILBUR CROSS

Fairchester League

No. 2 Greens Farms at No. 1 St. Luke’s…St. Luke’s was involved in a great overtime thriller last year against Hamden Hall at home. They won’t get a shot at revenge but a title will do just fine. ST. LUKE’S