Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 1

It’s that time of year again.
Yes some of the tournaments began on Wednesday, but the postseason begins in earnest today. An what would the postseason be without motivational material for the teams not selcted below.
So here goes:
CCC
No. 16 Bloomfield at No. 1 Windsor: Teams meet for the second time in three days. Same result. WINDSOR
No. 9 Farmington at No. 8 Middletown: MIDDLETOWN
No. 13 Conard at No. 4 Northwest Catholic: Lions have struggled some down the stretch, but they right themselves here. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
No. 12 Southington at No. 5 Manchester: What do they say about a 5 beating a 12 in the NCAAs? Tempted, but will pass…MANCHESTER
No. 15 Enfield at No. 2 East Catholic: Second meeting this week. EAST CATHOLIC
No. 10 New Britain at No. 7 Bristol Central: Might be the most intriguing matchup of the entire day. Hurricanes have truly struggled in the second half of the season. BRISTOL CENTRAL
No. 14 Wethersfield at No. 3 Tolland: TOLLAND
No. 11 Avon at No. 6 Glastonbury: GLASTONBURY
ECC
Division II
No. 9 Windham at No. 1 St. Bernard: Three-time champs get off on the right foot. ST. BERNARD
No. 5 Lyman Memorial at No. 4 Killingly: Team split during the season, Lyman Memorial winning the last one less than a week ago. When in doubt, go with the home team. KILLINGLY
No. 7 Wheeler at No. 2 Griswold: GRISWOLD
No. 6 Plainfield at No. 3 Montville: Montville has struggled of late and one of those losses was against Plainfield….PLAINFIELD
Division I
No. 8 Woodstock Academy at No. 1 Norwich Free Academy: NFA rolls
No. 5 East Lyme at No. 4 Waterford: Was the ECC Game of the Year at one point…WATERFORD
No. 7 New London at No. 2 Fitch: Fitch swept the season series. FITCH
No. 6 Stonington at No. 3 Ledyard: Teams split during the season. Could be the best matchup here. LEDYARD
SCC
No. 13 North Haven at No. 4 West Haven: WEST HAVEN
No. 12 Foran at No. 5 Hamden: HAMDEN
No. 10 Sheehan at No. 7 Xavier: Falcons swept the season series, but one went into overtime. XAVIER
No. 14 Guilford at No. 3 Shelton: SHELTON
No. 11 Amity at No. 6 Wilbur Cross. Teams split during the season. That works in the home team’s favor. WILBUR CROSS
Fairchester League
No. 2 Greens Farms at No. 1 St. Luke’s…St. Luke’s was involved in a great overtime thriller last year against Hamden Hall at home. They won’t get a shot at revenge but a title will do just fine. ST. LUKE’S