Boys basketball: Fine performances from week 9 / games to watch in week 10

Hamden's Heston Tucker scored 31 points in a win over Amity.

FINE PERFORMANCES

Dashon Gittens, Weaver: Scored 56 points, a single-game scoring record, and added 10 assists in the Beavers’ 106-79 victory over Harding.

Heston Tucker, Hamden: Scored 31 points in the Green Dragons’ 71-52 win over Amity.

Hunter Smith, Gilbert: Made 11 3-point shots en route to 54 points in Gilbert’s win over Granby (Mass.).

Lorenzo Washington, Sacred Heart: Scored 32 points in the 67-62 victory over Naugatuck and 31 points in the Hearts’ 99-63 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield.

Jye Lynch, East Hampton

: Scored 30 points in the Bellringers’ 71-50 win over Tourtellotte.

Thomas Richetelli, Barlow: Scored a career-high 37 points in Barlow’s 59-41 win over New Milford.

Mason Jackson, NFA: Scored 32 points to help Norwich Free Academy defeat New London 69-51.

Kazell Stewart, Prince Tech: Scored 30 points to help Prince Tech defeat Grasso Tech 91-45 and complete an undefeated regular season.

Matt Knowling, East Catholic: Scored 34 points in the Eagles’ 98-54 win over Middletown.

GET OUT AND GO

Valley Regional at Amistad, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: A good road test for the Warriors, who have yet to lose in this calendar year, winning 15 straight games.

Weston at Immaculate, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Immaculate is trying to complete a perfect regular season in the SWC and win its 19th consecutive game.

SCC tournament opening round, Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: Defending champion Wilbur Cross will host Amity in the opening round. Notre Dame-West Haven and Hillhouse are the top two seeds and will receive byes into Saturday’s quarterfinals. NOTE: Fairfield Prep will host Law on Wednesday night.

FCIAC Tournament quarterfinals at Fairfield Warde, noon: Before Monday’s action, Ridgefield, Trinity Catholic, Fairfield Warde, Fairfield Ludlowe and St. Joseph have all clinched playoff berths.

OF NOTE



Law’s Diontae Eady scored his 1,000th career point in the Lawmen’s 52-39 win over Hand.



Shelton’s Peri Basimakopoulos scored his 1,000th career point in the Gaels’ 68-52 win over North Haven.





