Boys basketball: Fine performances from week 8 / games to watch in week 9

FINE PERFORMANCES

Pat Mucherino, Oxford: Scored a school-record 40 points and went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for Oxford in a 76-73 win over Seymour.

Davis Brown, Old Saybrook: Scored a career-high 39 points, including the deciding basket with 4 seconds left in double overtime, to lift the Rams over Portland 72-71.

Sheldon Schuler, Ansonia: Had 30 points in the Chargers’63-54 win over Derby.

Lorenzo Washington, Sacred Heart: Scored 30 points in the Hearts’ 73-60 win over Kennedy.

Amir Spears, Windsor

: Scored 31 points and added 10 assists in the Warriors’ 80-72 win over New Britain.

Matt Curtis, Northwest Catholic: Scored 35 points in the Lions’ 63-61 loss to Hall and 31 points in a 74-58 win over Weaver.

Giacomo Volpicelli, Haddam-Killingworth: Scored 35 points in a 75-66 win over Coginchaug.

Jack Naccarato, Westbrook: Scored 40 points, including 29 in the second half, in a 73-64 win over Portland.

Jaquan Fountain, Vinal Tech: Scored 38 points in an 83-62 loss to O’Brien Tech. Also had 32 points in losses to Goodwin Tech (84-54) and Ellis Tech (63-51).

C.J. Allen, Innovation: Had 25 points and 24 rebounds in Innovation’s 84-50 victory over Civic Leadership.

Peri Basimakopoulos, Shelton: Scored 31 points in a 59-49 win over Guilford.

Ta’Zhon Daniels, Hillhouse: Scored 31 points in a 74-60 victory over Xavier.

Dashon Gittens, Weaver, and Tyshawn Jackson, Prince Tech: Gittens scored 38 points and Jackson had 32 in Prince Tech’s 84-75 victory.

Henry White, Simsbury: Scored 30 points in a 73-63 loss to Granby.

GET OUT AND GO

East Catholic at Middletown, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.: The last tough road game remaining during the regular season for the Eagles.

Notre Dame-West Haven at Wilbur Cross, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Notre Dame had to come from behind to win at home late last month. Cross was the only one of two teams to beat the Green Knights last season.

Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse (Floyd Little Athletic Center), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Hillhouse won the first time around in what was a back-and-forth game to the end. A first-round bye in the SCC tournament could be on the line here.

Naugatuck at Sacred Heart, Friday, 7 p.m.: Potential battle of NVL unbeatens this late in the regular season should be a really good one. The suggestion here is to get to Alumni Hall early — it seats less than 1,000.

Xavier at Norwich Free Academy, Monday, 7 p.m.: NFA has already clinched the top seed in the upcoming ECC Division I tournament. Now the Wildcats are trying to go for the undefeated regular season and top seed in the CIAC Division I state tournament. Xavier will be trying to derail those plans.





