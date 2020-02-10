Notre Dame-West Haven’s Zach Laput, left, recorded a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) in a 87-56 win over Sheehan. Notre Dame-West Haven’s Zach Laput, left, recorded a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) in a 87-56 win over Sheehan. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Boys basketball: Fine performances from week 7 / games to watch in week 8 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Paul Fabbri, St. Joseph: Scored 30 points in a 72-70 win over New Canaan.

Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central: Had 34 points, 29 rebounds and eight blocks in a 75-71 loss at Windsor and 34 points, 22 rebounds and 15 blocks in a 70-59 win over Middletown.

Mason Gorham, Haddam-Killingworth: Scored 28 points, including the decisive 3-point shot with 2.4 seconds left, Gorham’s seventh of the game, to give H-K the 65-63 win over Morgan.

Kevin Lanham, Bunnell: Scored 38 points in the Bulldogs’ 64-60 win over New Fairfield.

Dion Perkins, Seymour: Scored 32 points in a 56-50 loss to Ansonia and added 28 points in a 70-66 win over Derby.

Owen Hibbard, Shepaug Valley: Scored 32 points in a 91-52 win over Housatonic Regional.

Justin Davis, Crosby: Scored 37 points in a 78-60 win over Ansonia.

Corey McKeithan, Windsor: Scored 34 points in a 84-71 win over Wethersfield.

Zach Laput, Notre Dame-West Haven: Recorded a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists) in a 87-56 win over Sheehan.

Peri Basimakopoulos, Shelton: Scored 29 points in a 61-53 win over Amity.

GET OUT AND GO

Old Lyme at Amistad, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Two state championship finalists from last year — Old Lyme in Division V, Amistad in III, have very good seasons again.

Xavier at Hillhouse, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Hillhouse has already won in Middletown this season. Key game for seeding in the upcoming SCC and CIAC state tournaments.

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, Friday, 7 p.m.: Of greater importance to St. Joseph after losing Friday to Trumbull. Ridgefield alone at the top of the FCIAC standings.

Fairfield Prep at Notre Dame-West Haven, Friday, 7 p.m.: Fairfield Prep is one of the hottest teams in the state and that all started with a near-upset of Notre Dame at Alumni Hall. Friday’s game is at Alumni Hall as well — except this one is at Notre Dame.

OF NOTE

Hamden Hall’s Jackson Benigni scored his 2,000th career points during the Hornets’ 43-31 win over Hopkins.

Middletown’s Donte Pope scored his 1,000th career point in a 59-41 loss to New Britain.

Sheehan’s Garrett Molampy scored his 1,000th career point in a 87-56 loss to Notre Dame-West Haven.