Old Lyme’s Aedan Using, right, had a triple-double (36 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocked shots) in a win over North Branford. Old Lyme’s Aedan Using, right, had a triple-double (36 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocked shots) in a win over North Branford. Photo: Emily J. Reynolds / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Emily J. Reynolds / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Boys basketball: Fine performances from week 5 / games to watch in week 6 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Aedan Using, Old Lyme: Came through with a triple-double (36 points, 14 rebounds, 10 blocked shots) in the Wildcats’ 70-51 win over North Branford. Using added 27 points and 15 rebounds in Old Lyme’s 92-63 win over Hale-Ray.

Mike Sitro, North Branford: Had 35 points and 17 rebounds in North Branford’s 62-56 win over Cromwell.

Melvin Kolenovic, Shelton: Grabbed a school-record 22 rebounds to go along with 20 points in the Gaels’ 71-51 win over Branford.

Kevin Lenham, Bunnell

: His 26 points included the deciding shot in the final seconds to help the Bulldogs defeat Masuk 55-54.

Matt Rose, Canton: Scored a career-high 32 points in Canton’s 56-50 win over Ellington.

Bernard Hawkins, Montville: Scored a career-high 34 points in Montville’s 89-74 win over Windham Tech.

Justin Davis, Crosby, and Jeremiah Tripp, Wilby: Davis scored 48 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and Tripp scored 32 points in Crosby’s 89-69 victory.

A.J. Brooks, St. Paul: Posted a double-double (22 points, 20 rebounds) in St. Paul’s 81-45 win over Wolcott.

Justice Ellison, Windsor: Scored 30 points in the Warriors’ 101-73 victory overr Bloomfield.

Jon Vitale, Law: Made all three free throws with 5.5 seconds left to help Law upset previously eighth-ranked Wilbur Cross 42-41, then scored all 23 points in the first half, including seven 3-point shots, in the Lawmen’s 73-49 win over Foran.

GET OUT AND GO

East Catholic at Windsor, Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.: Right now, the state’s best rivalry gets the extra intrigue of 1 vs. 2 in the latest Register/GameTimeCT poll. East Catholic won two of the three matchups last season, including the Division I state championship.

Naugatuck at Holy Cross, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Greyhounds put their unbeaten season on the line at a tough road venue in a prime NVL matchup.

Wilbur Cross at Notre Dame-West Haven, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Cross losing at Law last week took away a possible top-10 matchup here, but the last time these two teams got together last March, Cross won the SCC tournament final.

Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse (Floyd Little Athletic Center), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Hillhouse was also upset last week, by Fairfield Prep. Elm City rivals split last season.

Fitch at Prince Tech, Thursday, 7 p.m.: Non-conference battle of unbeatens featuring Prince Tech’s Kazell Stewart, a double-double machine.

Crosby at Sacred Heart, Friday, 7 p.m.: Bulldogs get another crack at beating the Hearts, who could take a 115-game NVL winning streak into this one at Alumni Hall. If Crosby pulls the upset, it could be coach Nick Augelli’s 700th career win.

Bristol Central at Windsor, Monday, 6:45 p.m.: Middle game of a brutal three-game road stretch in the CCC for 7-foot sophomore Donovan Clingan & Co.

— Joe Morelli