Boys basketball: Fine performances from week 4 / games to watch in week 5

Sheehan's Garrett Molampy scored 35 points in a double overtime loss to Xavier.

FINE PERFORMANCES

Garrett Molampy, Sheehan, and Stephen Kohs, Xavier: Molampy scored 35 points, on 10-of-15 shooting from the field, and Kohs scored a career-high 34, on 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, as Xavier outlasted Sheehan 80-79 in double overtime.

Rahsen Fisher, Trinity Catholic: Scored 36 points in a 68-60 loss to Fairfield Ludlowe.

Lorenzo Washington, Sacred Heart: Had 32 points and nine assists in a 102-52 win over Derby.

Ethan Collins, Wamogo: Scored 33 points in a 69-55 win over Shepaug Valley.

Dylan Crowley and Hunter Smith, Gilbert: Scored 33 and 32 points, respectively, in Gilbert’s 99-65 win over Housatonic.

Zion Lott, WCA: Made eight 3-pointers en route to 32 points in WCA’s 99-46 win over Oxford.

Zach Laput, Notre Dame-West Haven: Poured in 30 points, along with 10 rebounds, in Notre Dame’s 82-51 win over Amity.

Mike Sitro, North Branford: Had 35 points and 17 rebounds in North Branford’s 62-56 win over Cromwell.

Matt Knowling, East Catholic: Scored 28 points to help the Eagles defeat Stepinac (N.Y.) 70-52 at the HoopHall Classic. Stepinac was ranked 21st in the nation by ESPN.

Justin Davis, Crosby: Scored 30 points to help the Bulldogs beat Seymour 94-45.

Jack Hall, Avon: Scored a career-high 38 points to help Avon beat Rockville 73-56.

GET OUT AND GO

Hillhouse at Xavier, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Xavier has flown under the radar thus far, but can become a significant factor in the SCC race with a victory here.

Bolton at Ellington, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: Granby prevented this from being a battle of NCCC unbeatens by defeating Ellington Friday night, but it’s still a big conference game in what looks to be a three-team race for the title.

Immaculate at Masuk, Tuesday, 7 p.m.: The road for the South-West Conference championship still runs through Immaculate, but the Panthers could make the path a little more difficult.

New Canaan at Fairfield Ludlowe, Monday, 7 p.m.: Is it possible that the losing team here could fall out of the FCIAC race so soon?

Prince Tech at Capital Prep, Monday, 7 p.m.: Former Constitution State Conference rivals square off in a potential battle of unbeatens.





