Boys Basketball 25 CIAC Players to Watch

Eli Blackwell, Amistad, 5-9, Jr., G: Takes over the reins now for the Wolves with A.J. Edwards having graduated.

Donovan Clingan, Bristol Central, 7-0, C, So.: Averaged a double-double last season and already has college offers from UConn and Syracuse among other Division I schools.

Ta’Zhon Daniels, Hillhouse, 5-10, Sr., G: Hoping to lead the Academics back to success in March.

Justin Davis, Crosby, 5-10, Sr., G: Speedy guard not only runs the show, but will also likely be the leading scorer for the Bulldogs.

Malcolm Duncanson, West Haven, 5-11, Jr., G: If West Haven contends in the SCC, this guard will be one of the main reasons why.

Diontae Eady, Law, 6-1, Sr., G: Has helped restore the Lawmen to respectability. Can score in a variety of ways.

Justice Ellison, Windsor, 6-4, Sr., F: Transfer from South Windsor makes the state’s best team just that much better.

Akili Evans, Holy Cross, 6-4, Sr., G: Crusaders will need a big scoring output almost every night from Evans.

Dashon Gittens, Weaver, 6-2, G, Jr.: Will need to have similar averages from last year (16 points, 8 assists) against the Beavers’ daunting schedule.

Avery Hinnant, Naugatuck, 6-6, So., F: Should average a double-double in the NVL.

Mason Jackson, Norwich Free Academy, 6-4, Jr., F: Best returning player in the ECC? Jackson will certainly be a factor in NFA’s chances to win the league’s Division I title.

Chris Jones, East Catholic, 6-2, Sr., G: Will be counted on heavily to score with four starters having graduated.

Akim Joseph, Trinity Catholic, 6-5, Jr., F: Athletic forward key in Crusaders’ run to an FCIAC crown.

Matt Knowling, East Catholic, 6-5, Sr., F: Yale-bound Knowling only starter returning from reigning Division I state champions.

Zach Laput, Notre Dame (W.H.), 6-4, Sr., G: Takes the reins from Connor Raines in hopes of having another banner season at Alumni Hall.

Corey McKeithan, Windsor, 6-0, Sr., G: Silky-smooth guard is bound for Rider next fall.

Max Mitchell, Notre Dame (Ffld.), 6-5, F, Sr.: Just might be the best returning player in the SWC.

Ryan O’Connell, Waterford, 6-6, Sr., F: Averaged a double-double last year for the Division II state champions.

Guy Ragland, Northwest Catholic, 6-7, Sr., C: Big man will be a factor in Northwest Catholic’s hopes to be a CCC contender.

Amir Spears, Windsor, 6-3, Sr., G: Put together arguably the state’s best performance last season with 41 points in the CCC tournament final.

Kazell Stewart, Prince Tech, 6-5, Sr., G/F: Division I prospect best returnee in the CTC.

Quentar Taylor, Trumbull, 6-1, Sr., G: Holdover from the best season in Eagles’ history.

Connor Tierney, Sacred Heart, 7-0, Jr., C: Big man not afraid to go out and shoot the 3-ball.

Aedan Using, Old Lyme, 6-5, Sr., F: Best returning player in the Shoreline Conference hopes to lead Wildcats to the league championship.

Lorenzo Washington, Sacred Heart, 5-11, Jr., G: Needs to be a big-time contributor now that Nate Tabor is gone.

— Joe Morelli