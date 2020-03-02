Boys basketball: League tournament predictions, Day 4

Through three days, 58-6. See if I can keep it up as the games get harder to pick now:

Berkshire League

Semifinals

No. 1 Wamogo vs. No. 4 Shepaug Valley: Champs return to Thursday’s final to try and win for a fourth straight season. WAMOGO

No. 2 Nonnewaug vs. No. 6 Thomaston: Teams split during the regular season. Home-court advantage the difference here. NONNEWAUG

NVL

Semifinals at Wilby

No. 4 Holy Cross vs. No. 1 Sacred Heart: If there was any debate to a pick here, once it was announced Holy Cross guard Akili Evans would not play in the tournament – decision made by the team – the debate ended. SACRED HEART

No. 6 WCA vs. No. 2 Naugatuck: WCA did a nice job putting Crosby away in the quarterfinals. This will be a much taller order. NAUGATUCK

SCC

Semifinals at Floyd Little Athletic Center

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven vs. No. 5 Hamden: Hamden looked like world-beaters in the first quarter against West Haven, then came back to earth and looked mortal. Hamden is a Jekyll-and-Hyde team. Notre Dame has size, good shooters, and the experience of having been to the SCC final two of the last three years. If Hamden hadn’t handed NDWH its only loss, I might feel differently. NOTRE DAME

No. 2 Hillhouse vs. No. 6 Wilbur Cross: Hillhouse will try to beat Cross for a third time. It wasn’t easy trying to beat Xavier for a third time and it won’t be here either. Cross was a Dereyk Grant shot from beating Hillhouse less than two weeks ago. Could see overtime again. Could be a low-scoring affair. Both teams will need to play better than either did on Saturday to advance. HILLHOUSE