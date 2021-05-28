Bowery, Fairfield Prep make most of chances to win SCC title over West Haven

WEST HAVEN — It had been three years since the Fairfield Prep baseball team played in the conference final. The Jesuits were not going to let an opportunity to claim their second conference title slip away.

Behind the pitching of senior Jack Bowery, stellar defense and a clutch triple by fellow senior Jacob Strazza, third-seeded Fairfield Prep topped No. 4 West Haven 8-3 in the Southern Connecticut Conference final at Piurek Field on Thursday.

The title was Prep’s second in five appearances and first since topping Hand in the championship game in 2018.

“This is one of the things we worked for,” Fairfield Prep coach Rudy Mauritz said after his team improved to 18-3. “You compete in this league and everyone wants to be here. It is really competitive. It is something you have to get after. It is great to do this with this group.”

Bowery was the story of the game through five innings for the Jesuits as he allowed just three hits and one earned run, while striking out five. Bowery did not walk a batter in picking up his fourth victory.

“I thought the big thing was to get through the first inning without giving up a run,” Bowery said. “I thought that was big. Then, it was let the offense do its thing. We put up numbers and we were able to do that. I had great defense behind me tonight. It is a team effort.”

“Jack is a very good pitcher,” Mauritz said. “He has a good mix of stuff and he has been doing great things all year. I knew he improved quite a bit coming into the year since we saw him as a sophomore. It is nice to see how the guys have worked.”

West Haven (16-5) was making its first SCC title game appearance since 2003 and picked the wrong time to play its worst defensive game of the year. The Westies committed four errors, leading to three unearned runs and a 4-2 Jesuit lead through four innings.

“The difference is this,” West Haven coach Ron Luneau said. “We made a couple of costly errors and they capitalized. I tip my cap to them. They played solid defense, especially in the infield. They are a very good baseball team.”

Leading 4-2, the Jesuits scored three much-needed runs in the fifth with two outs as Strazza delivered Fairfield Prep’s second triple of the inning to clear the bases. James Aselta started the fifth inning rally with a one-out triple and was followed by a walk to Mike Iannazzo and Pierce Cowles getting hit by a pitch.

The three-run triple by Strazza proved big as Alex Lanzilotti relieved Bowery in the sixth and was greeted by a single by West Haven’s Dan Izzo and a walk by Tyler Jones. Izzo attempted to steal third, but was thrown out.

“I knew we had to get those runs in,” Strazza said. “We had to get them back. There were two outs and we were not going to go down without a fight. We pulled this out as a team.”

The caught stealing proved to be big in the inning as Gianni Gambardella walked and Mike Boni singled to plate Jones, getting the Westies within 7-3. The Jesuits brought in junior Graydon Golier, and after allowing the hit to Boni, he escaped further damage by striking out Dylan Supan and Ray Gilbert to end the threat.

“It was not one of our better games,” Luneau said. “We can’t make the mistakes we made tonight and expect to win.”

Supan was the hard-luck loser for the Westies as his defense let him down with four errors. Supan tossed five innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs, four of which were earned. The West Haven junior walked four and struck out three.

“I thought he pitched well, maybe one of his better games of the year,” Luneau said. “We didn’t make some plays and they capitalized. That’s the difference. That is one of the better hitting teams we have faced all year.”

The Jesuits jumped out to a quick lead in the contest, scoring once in the first as Mike Coyne singled to right, advanced to second on an error on the play, and scored on Matt Sawyer’s infield single.

After Bowery cruised through three innings, allowing just Supan to reach on catcher’s interference, Prep took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Tim Pearson led off with a walk, Joe D’Elia reached on a one-out error, and Sawyer walked to load the bases. Aselta walked to force in Pearson, and a long sacrifice fly to right by Jack Arcamone, which was tracked down by Boni, scored D’Elia.

West Haven showed the grit it has all season by rallying for a pair of runs in the fourth. Jones and Gambardella singled with one out and both advanced to scoring position on an error on the play.

Boni grounded to short to score Jones, and Supan singled to score Gambardella. Bowery escaped further trouble and ended the threat when he got Gilbert on a grounder to first to end the frame.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jack Bowery, Fairfield Prep: Senior was stellar for five innings as the Jesuits took a 7-2 lead. The lefty allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, while striking out five. Bowery did not walk a batter.

QUOTABLE

“This is a good group. I am blessed to have a good group of guys to do this with. Doing this in the world we now live in, what more can you ask for? This is everything they wanted to do. These guys just want to go out and live life and have fun. This means the world to us.”

— Fairfield Prep coach Rudy Mauritz

Fairfield Prep 8, West Haven 3

West Haven000 201 0 — 3 6 4

Fairfield Prep102 131 X — 8 8 2

W: Dylan Supan (L, 4-2), Dan Izzo (7) and Anthony Rubin; F: Jack Bowery (W, 4-2), Alex Lanzilotti (6), Graydon Golier (6) and Jack Arcamone

3B: (F) James Aselta and Jacob Strazza

Records: WH 16-5; FP 18-3.