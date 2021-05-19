Boothroyd sisters lead Coginchaug past North Branford, into Shoreline second place

NORTH BRANFORD — After a modest 3-2 start to the season, Coginchaug softball has rattled off ten consecutive wins after defeating North Branford 9-4 on Tuesday.

The return of the Boothroyd battery has charged the Blue Devils, as sisters Kelly and Dana have continued their winning ways of 2019.

It was nearly two years ago when the sisters, who are two of a set of triplets, helped Coginchaug in a surprise run to the Class S Championship game as sophomores.

The pair has continued to improve since then, and is set on taking home hardware as seniors.

“Missing last year has put more steam behind us this season,” Dana Boothroyd said. “We are getting closer to Shorelines and States, and we owe it to those who missed last season and to ourselves. We are so excited.”

Kelly Boothroyd entered Monday having started half of Coginchaug’s games, splitting time with Amalia DeMartino, while Dana Boothroyd has caught every inning for the Blue Devils.

“They are both seniors, and along with Amalia I have coached them since they were six years old,” Coginchaug coach Steve DeMartino said. “It is really cool seeing the three of them play at this level and then all three have committed to colleges too.”

⬆️2: Coginchaug adds three more with a 2-run double by Kelly Boothroyd igniting the rally #ctsb Coginchaug 7, North Branford 0 pic.twitter.com/E0PpeiB7ib — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 18, 2021

The Boothroyd sisters are committed to continue their softball careers at Simmons University while Amalia DeMartino will play at St. John Fischer in the fall.

Kelly Boothroyd entered Monday’s game 4-2 with a 0.52 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. DeMartino is 6-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 innings.

“It is great having them both because they are totally different style pitchers,” Steve DeMartino said. “Kelly is a finesse pitcher with spin and hitting spots while Amalia is more of a power rise-ball type of pitcher.”

Kelly Boothroyd has enjoyed immense success with her sister as a throwing partner.

“She makes it much easier because I trust her,” Kelly Boothroyd said. “I know that she isn’t going to mess anything up even if I do.”

The DeMartino and Boothroyd’s are hitting over .350, with DeMartino leading the pack at .558 with two home runs. Defensively, Dana Boothroyd has only allowed two stolen bases all year.

“We both know what we want without having to say anything,” Kelly Boothroyd said. “That is something that I will never have with another catcher because we really have spent so much time together.”

“It gives us a feeling of comfort, we just know each other so well,” Dana Boothroyd added.

Coginchaug (13-2) has two regular season games remaining before the big games begin.

“I really don’t get worked up over regular season games,” DeMartino said. “I tell the girls it’s just another game so don’t get too excited about it. North Branford is a good team, we are both at the top and it was a competitive game.”

The Blue Devils grabbed an early lead, scoring four in the first inning and three more in the second, including a two-run double by Kelly Boothroyd.

Amalia DeMartino had two hits and three runs scored and two walks to pace the offense.

The lead proved significant enough for Kelly Boothroyd, who struck out ten and allowed three earned runs on eight hits.

Coginchaug snapped the Thunderbirds 12-game winning streak and moves into second place in the Shoreline Conference behind Haddam-Killingworth (14-1) — which is reportedly appealing a 1-0, 8-inning loss to Cromwell on Tuesday.

“With the season off I think everyone is even more excited,” DeMartino said. “In the regular season I really just want to see us continuously getting better, and I really see us progressing. I like where we are at this point and that is what you want heading into the tournaments. I like our chances.”

Coginchaug and North Branford will likely earn byes into the quarterfinal round of the Shoreline tournament.

North Branford’s only previous loss had been to Haddam-Killingworth, but the team has been tested in the last two weeks with ten games in ten days to finish out the schedule.

“It was a good game to learn from,” North Branford coach Nick DeLizio said. “It shows what your weaknesses are and you don’t want to experience that in the tournament. We haven’t had much practice with ten games in ten days so after the regular season we will be able to regroup because every game is going to get harder.”

With the Shoreline tournament beginning Saturday, the Boothroyd sisters will look to finish their high school careers together with the trophy they came so close to earning as sophomores.

“I think this goes for everyone, but your senior season is more special than the others,” Dana Boothroyd said. “With the potential that we have and actually getting to play this season, this year stands out and we want to make the most of it.”

COGINCHAUG 9, NORTH BRANFORD 4

COGINCHAUG 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 — 9 10 1

NORTH BRANFORD 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 — 4 8 2

Batteries: C—Kelly Boothroyd (W, 5-2) and Dana Boothroyd. NB—Bella Hills (L), Kiley Mullins (3) and Kerri Connicelli.