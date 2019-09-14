Friday’s football roundup: Bogan, Sheehan run past Wilbur Cross

Sheehan 50, Wilbur Cross 0

A new #cthsfb year and @MTSAthletics Terrance Bogan is still running wild! Bogan and Jordan Davis help Titans shutout Wilbur Cross, 50-0! @WTNH @Erikd25 pic.twitter.com/AZGBaokV4G — John Pierson (@JPPierson) September 14, 2019

Terrence Bogan rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns for Sheehan in the Southern Connecticut Conference season opener for both teams.

Jordan Davis also had three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and Ryan Villano added a 46-yard scoring run for the Titans.

Hamden 43, Bassick 8

Tymell Haynes rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Hamden in its SCC home win.

Chris Pigatt added a pair of touchdown runs for the Green Dragons.

Cromwell/Portland 3, Haddam-Killingworth 0

Doesn't matter how many points you score as long as you win! The @WTNH GOTW goes to @cromportFB in a 3 nothing shutout of Haddam Kiilingworth. #cthsfb @Erikd25 pic.twitter.com/76x2g4yrRU — John Pierson (@JPPierson) September 14, 2019

Matthew Pepe’s 25-yard field goal in the third quarter proved the difference in Cromwell/Portland’s Pequot Conference victory at Higganum.

The Panthers’ other scoring chance was thwarted when H-K’s Kevin Cavrell caused a third-quarter fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Alex Riccitelli. The Cougars’ best scoring chance ended when the Panthers (1-0) blocked Cavrell’s 25-year field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter.

Dalton Modehn led all rushers with 114 yards on 22 carries for H-K.

Hamden Hall 18, Rivers (Mass.) 16

James Laubstein threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional 77 yards and another score for Hamden Hall in a prep school win at Hamden.

Jordan Benoit added 97 yards on 12 carries. Amari Cooper and Zach Conlan led the Hornets with 10 tackles apiece.