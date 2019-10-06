Bogan (5 TDs), Davis (2 pick-sixes) spark Sheehan past Branford, to 4-0 start

WALLINGFORD — It’s been just like old times for the Sheehan football team so far this season: seniors Terrence Bogan and Jordan Davis making insane plays, leading the Titans to another overwhelming victory.

Bogan ran for 274 yards and scored five touchdowns on 18 carries and Davis picked off two passes for touchdowns in Sheehan’s 69-14 victory over Branford at Riccitelli Field Sunday afternoon.

But here’s something completely different: The Titans are 4-0 for the first time under 15-year head coach John Ferrazzi.

“I didn’t know that. I don’t really keep track of that stuff,” Ferrazzi said. “Four wins, what that says is our players are doing a great job getting better from week to week and I’m really proud of them.”

Sheehan head into a well-deserved bye week after outscoring their first four opponents 255-53.

“We’re rolling right now, it feels pretty awesome,” said Bogan, who has rushed for 940 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

Terrence Bogan — of course — goes yard on the next play. 60yards, 28-14 Titans 907 left 2nd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/bvJ7tBATF0 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 6, 2019

Bogan ran for 252 yards and scored all of his touchdowns in the first half as Sheehan brushed aside an early 7-0 deficit and blasted off with 21 points in the first quarter and another 28 in the second. Sheehan amassed 532 yards of total offense, 430 total on the ground.

“We knew we had to get Terrence going and we knew we had to get Jordan going,” Ferrazzi said. “You never know whose day it’ll be from week-to-week.

“Today was Terrence’s day and Jordan pitched in again and had some great plays on defense for us.”

Davis added 70 yards rushing on seven carries. But his impact was made on the defensive side. He tipped an picked off a Sean Kelly Pass for a touchdown to put Sheehan up 21-7 and, later, added to the Titans’ deluge of points with a 42-yard interception touchdown.

Next play: Jordan Davis tip drill Pick-6!

Sheehan 21, Branford 7 – 57 ticks left 1st #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/wvYLBBUfwC — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 6, 2019

“It felt really good,” said Davis, who says he’s back at full strength after he and teammate Tre Childers were severely injured in a car accident two years ago. “I wasn’t expecting that. I’ll take the touchdowns where they come.”

Davis didn’t play much tailback last season. But Bogan is thrilled his teammate has returnd alongside him in the Sheehan backfield for the first time since the two combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 25 TDs rushing as sophomores.

“He’s phenomenal,” Bogan said of Davis. “He’s so explosive. He’s so fast. He’s got good size. He’s an awesome player.

“The duo is back.”

Riley Bjornberg picks off Kelly, Sheehan hit with *another* personal foul to make it 2nd and 22 from the 19.

Annnnnnnd Terrence Bogan.

Goes Yard.

Again. That’s his 5th TD.

42-14 under 5 left 2nd. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/Qb8AYwnTr6 — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 6, 2019

Branford was game early. Sean Kelly ran for Branford’s first score and threw a touchdown pass to Cameron Mills early in the second quarter to get the Hornets (1-3) within 21-14. Sheehan provided an assist on both drives with a rash of personal fouls and other penalties.

“We had some sloppy penalties early on that kept Branford on the field and they took advantage of it,” Ferrazzi said. “So there’s certainly stuff we’ve got to look at there. But all-and-all, we’re definitely happy about today.”

But Branford simply couldn’t couldn’t catch Bogan, who moonlights as New England champion sprinter in the offseason.

Personal-fouls galore on this drive, but Sheehan’s Bogan goes yard again, scores his 4th TD of the half, 35-14 Sheehan 5 /12 left 2nd #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/OKoYRptk3V — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) October 6, 2019

On the first play after Branford’s second touchdown, Bogan took a pitch and went 60 yards for his third touchdown. He added his fourth from 31 yards out and his fifth from 81-yards away.

“Yea, it’s kind of always been like that,” Bogan said. “We started off well, but just a few penalties and other mistakes we’ve got to fix. But we shut them down and it was an awesome team win.”

Sheehan added touchdowns by Riley Bjornberg and Anthony Castaldi during a second half played with a running clock.

Childers — a senior who missed all of last year as he recovered from the 2018 car accident — gave the home crowd a thrill when he bolted 54 yards for his first career touchdown as time expired.

Sheehan honored English teacher Jason Sorensen at the pregame coinflip and donated all proceeds toward his fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a form of blood and bone marrow cancer. Even the 50-50 raffle winner, from Branford, donated his portion to Sorensen’s cause.

SHEEHAN 69, BRANFORD 14

BRANFORD 7 7 0 0 — 14

SHEEHAN 21 28 6 14 — 69