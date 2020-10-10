Bobi scores four times to lift Amity past Notre Dame

WOODBRIDGE — Amity senior captain Arian Bobi and his teammates have dealt with plenty of changes early in the season.

With the effects of COVID-19 all around, the team has made its share of adjustments. One would have to forgive Bobi and his senior teammates if they were a bit emotional at the start of the contest against Notre Dame-West Haven Friday afternoon.

In an upside down season, Bobi and his senior teammates were honored as part of Senior Day prior to Amity’s fourth contest of the year. All Bobi did to respond was score Amity’s first four goals in a 5-4 victory over the Green Knights in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division C contest at Amity High.

“He is an amazing player,” Amity coach Michael Marchitto said of Bobi. “He is smart and he is the leader of the team. He plays his position well.”

While Bobi’s scoring outburst was a main part of the contest, a save by senior Dane Deyoung in the final two minutes was the play of the game.

With the Green Knights (0-2-1) getting to within a goal on a penalty kick by Connor Naumann with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game, the momentum was on the side of the visitors.

Sophomore Chris Martinez chased down a free ball for Notre Dame and broke in on Deyoung. The Amity goalkeeper was in perfect position to deny Martinez with 1:25 left in the second half to preserve the one-goal victory.

“He saved us the game,” Marchitto said of Deyoung. “He was in the right position and made himself big. It was a great save.”

The game saw six goals in the first half, including the first two within 32 seconds in the first half as Bobi made a nice deke and left foot for a 1-0 Amity lead, before the Green Knights got the equalizer from Christian Alino with 11:45 gone by in the contest.

Note Dame kept the pressure on and scored twice in the next seven minutes for a 3-1 lead.

Senior Nicholas Vitti gave Notre Dame a 2-1 advantage 3:16 later when he broke in and ripped a shot to the lower right corner, before a rocket by Martinez just seconds after he entered the contest found the top right corner for the Green Knights.

In the wide open contest, Amity (2-2) did not waste much time getting back into the game. When Bobi scored 3:12 later as he was alone in front, the Spartans were back in the contest and started taking the momentum back.

“Their second goal was a game-changer,” Notre Dame coach Chris Ciuca said. “They started to take the momentum. We created chances, but could not get another one. That second goal got it going for them.”

With both teams opening the offense up, neither team capitalized until 4:10 remained in the half when Bobi broke in, deked Notre Dame goalkeeper Zach Benson, and ripped a shot off a Notre Dame defender into the net to even the game at three.

“The key was the movement off the ball,” Bobi said. “Without the nice passes from my teammates, I would not have scored.”

The second half may not have equaled the six combined goals in the opening half, but it was full of big plays.

Bobi scored with 23:51 remaining for a 4-3 Amity lead, and Gabriel Sousa followed with a goal off a penalty kick after being taken down in the box with 16:39 to go for a 5-3 advantage.

“It was Senior Day and it was nice to see the seniors walk off the field with a win,” Marchitto said. “It was a good win for us. We play every game like it is our last game because it may be. Playing is so good for these kids. You see the smiles on their faces. These kids have been though a lot so this is good for them.”

AMITY 5,

NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 4

NOTRE DAME 3 1 – 4

AMITY 3 2 – 5 (2-2)

1st Half: A – Arian Bobi 28:47; N- Christian Alino 28:15; N – Nicholas Vitti 24:59; N – Chris Martinez 21:33; A – Arian Bobi 18:21; A – Arian Bobi 4:10. 2nd Half : A – Arian Bobi 23:51; A – Gabriel Sousa (PK) 16:39; N – Connor Naumann (PK) 6:16. Shots: N – 12; A – 18.