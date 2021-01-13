Bloomfield’s Simpson will play football at Arizona

The electric Anthony Simpson has finally found a home for the next part of his football career.

Over the weekend Simpson committed to the University of Arizona.

“(They are getting) a guy who gives his heart for the game,” Simpson said. “Who is willing to play any position on the field so the team has a chance to win a championship.

“My dream was to play FBS football and when it came through the door, I got emotional about it,” Simpson added.

After helping Bloomfield win the Class S title in 2018 and reach the 2019 Class S title game, Simpson didn’t have the college offers he wanted.

He enrolled at Trinity Pawling in New York to improve his grades and compile more highlight film this season. But the season didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a bummer that we didn’t have a season, but they have shown nothing but love to me,” Simpson said. “It has been great to have a chance to be apart of their family.

“My grades have been going up, the teachers are helping me on a day-to-day basis.”

Simpson, arguably the most exciting player in the state as a senior, rushed for 1,242 yards and 24 touchdowns while catching 75 passes for 1,249 yards and 19 more touchdowns.

Thank you for all the mentoring that I have received on the road to this day. It has always been a childhood dream of mine to play college football. I’m beyond grateful that god has put me in the position to live my dream. #BearDown @SupremeAthlete_ #Itspersonal pic.twitter.com/NRtPKfjdq7 — Anthony Simpson (@supreme_simpson) January 9, 2021

“When he gets the ball, he just refuses to go down,” Bloomfield coach Ty Outlaw said. “He has that attitude about him.

“He pushes himself very hard. He wants it so bad.”

Simpson always played his best in the biggest games. In the 2018 state final he caught five passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and in the 2019 final he caught 10 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s one of the best (players) in Connecticut and he could be one of the best in the country,” Outlaw said.

Don Brown, the former Michigan defensive coordinator who previously held the same position at Yale and UConn, has created a pipeline between the schools he has been at and the state of Connecticut.

Brown recently took the defensive coordinator job at the University of Arizona and Simpson is the first Connecticut player to commit to play for the Wildcats.

Former Greenwich coach John Marinelli, who led the Cardinals to the 2018 Class LL title, is also on the Arizona staff.

“I know he can compete with those guys without a problem,” Outlaw said. “He is just a great talent. He just has to stay focused.”