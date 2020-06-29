Bloomfield’s Sean Dixon-Bodie named Gatorade State Athlete of the Year

Sean Dixon-Bodie of Bloomfield has been named Gatorade’s State Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound senior broke the state record in the indoor triple jump at the Millrose Games this winter, soaring 52 feet, 1.75 inches, which ranked as the nation’s No. 3 mark in history among prep competitors indoors and No. 1 in 2020. Dixon-Bodie also finished first in the long jump and the high jump at the Class S indoor state meet, and won the high jump at the State Open Meet.

Outdoors in 2019, he won the high jump, long jump and triple jump at the Class S meet, recording a season-best of 50-5 in the triple jump, which ranked as the nation’s No. 6 performance among prep competitors last spring.

A devoted member of his church’s youth group, Dixon-Bodie has volunteered locally feeding the homeless and has served as a youth track coach. “Sean is a prime example that with hard work, determination and grit, anything is possible,” said Bloomfield coach Garfield White in a statement put out by Gatorade.

Dixon-Bodie has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field on scholarship at Louisiana State University.