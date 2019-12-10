Bloomfield defeats Plainville to take next step toward Class S repeat

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield scored on its first play from scrimmage, added a touchdown on their last play of the first half, and in between those scores held Plainville to 22 yards of total offense on its way to the Class S championship game after a 35-7 victory in the fog and rain at Phil Rubin Stadium on Monday night.

Coach Tylon Outlaw’s No. 3 seeded War Hawks (12-0) will play No. 4 Sheehan (10-2) for the title on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Trumbull High. Sheehan unseated No. 1 Ansonia, 30-22, in its semi.

“We know what we have in front of us,” Outlaw said. “We know we have a tough game, no matter who we play either Sheehan or Ansonia. We know we are going to face one of the top running backs in the state regardless of who we play.”

Bloomfield’s running trio of Brandon Bish (132 yards), Anthony Simpson (98 yards) and Shakur Hill (62 yards) showed off their skills against coach Tim Shea’s No. 7 Blue Devils (9-3). Bish ran for three touchdowns, including a 55-yarder on Bloomfield’s first play from scrimmage.

War Hawk quarterback Daron Bryden passed for two touchdowns and 148 yards, breaking Bloomfield’s single season record for passing yards with 3,008.

“It’s good to be back in the championship,” Bryden said. “Hopefully, we go back to back. It feels really good (breaking the record).I worked really hard this off season. Now I want to get the ring.”

Bloomfield’s defense, led by Aaron Jones, Kyle Barrow, Nathan Quinones, Jakar Jenkins, Michael Raiford, Moeth Gonzalez, Bish and Dallas Rose, allowed only one first down and forced five punts in the first half.

“We want to compete with the best,” Outlaw said. “Our defense is playing well. They like to put goose eggs up. I’m real proud of Plainville that represented the CCC. They went down to Bullard-Havens and won. They scored on us so kudos to them, but we feel our defense is going to win it for us.”

Brookfield controlled the clock with its ground game behind Bryce Drake, Desean Jones, Aaron Jones, Gonzalez and Barrow.

Bish’s second score, a 13-yard run, capped a 75-yard drive that took 8 plays (all runs). Sean Dixon-Bodie had hit his first conversion and it was 13-0 at the 3:07 mark of the opening period.

Plainville held the next two Bloomfield series. Adrien Marcos, Ryan Barker, Tyler Voisine and Javan Paradis made plays to hold on the 33, and on the next time down field Christian Collin intercepted a pass in the corner of the end zone.

Bryden began looking for Massey with great success later in the second frame, with the sophomore catching 4 passes for 43 yards to get the War Hawks close. From the 16, Bryden found Denzel Patrick open across the middle for a score with 22 seconds left in the half.

Bloomfield looked to build on its 19-0 advantage when it took the kickoff in the third quarter and held the ball for half the period. Simpson was the workhorse on the 11-play drive that was stopped at the 12-yard line.

After an empty Plainville possession, the War Hawks went 45 yards in three plays with Bish racing for a 27-yard touchdown at 2:50 of the frame. Simpson added the 2-point run for a 27-0 advantage.

Bloomfield went 75 yards in a 10-play series that started with 1:08 left in the third and ended at the 10:09 mark of the final quarter on Bryden’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Massey. Bryden ran for the conversion.

That started the running clock, but didn’t stop Collin from leading the Blue Devils on a 74-yard scoring drive. The hard-running Beau Lasher did most of the damage before Collin went up the middle from 10 yards out. Dylan Brewer’s PAT with one minute remaining took the score to 35-7.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bloomfield’s Brandon Bish broke off two long runs for touchdowns that put Plainville behind the 8 ball.

QUOTABLE

BLOOMFIELD 35, PLAINVILLE 16

PLAINVILLE 0 0 0 7 – 7

BROOKFIELD 13 6 8 8 – 35

B – Brandon Bish 55 run (Sean Dixon-Bodie kick)

B – Bish 13 run (kick failed)

B – Denzel Patrick 16 pass from Daron Bryden (kick failed)

B – Bish 27 run (Anthony Simpson run)

B – Jayvon Massey 8 pass from Bryden (Bryden run)

P – Christian Collin 10 run (Dylan Brewer kick

Records: Plainville 9-3; Bloomfield 12-0