Billings sets TD record as Hand wallops Newington in Class L

MADISON — Hand is 48 minutes from a chance at a three-peat.

The Tigers, the No. 1 team in the New Haven Register/GametimeCT.com state poll throughout the entire season, walloped Newington, 52-0, in the CIAC Class L football quarterfinals Wednesday night at the Surf Club.

Second-seeded Hand (11-0 and winners of 35 straight games) will host third-seeded Maloney at 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the Class L semifinals. Maloney defeated Berlin, 35-7, Monday night.

It will be the second consecutive season Hand will play Maloney in the Class L playoffs. The Tigers beat Maloney, 54-14, last December in the Class L final for their second consecutive title. The final is set for Dec. 14.

“The thing I told them before the game is that we’re not playing for a win or a loss here,” Hand coach Dave Mastroianni said. “We’re playing to spend five more days together. Monday, we’ll be playing for five more days.”

Hand quarterback Phoenix Billings (10-for-12 for 187 yards) set a school record for most touchdown passes in a game with six, breaking the four-year-old record held by Nick van Dell, who passed for five touchdowns against Wilbur Cross in 2015.

“Being in the conversation with guys like Nick, who I looked up to, is an honor,” Billings said.

Hand scored on their first seven possessions. The Tigers scored 31 first-quarter points, with all four touchdowns coming in the air. Three of them went to Ethan Haberman, who tied a career mark with four touchdown receptions.

Billings to Haberman went for 30, 24 and 17 yards for touchdowns, all in the first five minutes as the Tigers took a 23-0 lead.

“We’re gaining more and more confidence in him as player,” Mastroianni said. “We have to get him the ball. He’s a playmaker.”

Seth Sweitzer caught a 29-yard pass from Billings to close out the scoring in the first quarter with it 31-0.

Haberman added his fourth touchdown reception 22 seconds into the second quarter to make it 38-0.

“Ethan’s been my main target since as long as we’ve been going at it in fifth grade,” Billings said. “I always know where he’s going to be. He’s a big target and he’s hard to miss.”

A 25-yard scoring pass over the middle from Billings to Jesse Lutz with 6:40 remaining in the first half was Billings’ sixth touchdown pass of the night.

“Two weeks in a row we got off to a fast start,” Mastroianni said. “That’s how you have success in the playoffs.”

Hand closed out the scoring on a 22-yard run by Colin McCabe (7 carries for 122 yards) late in the second quarter.

Newington (7-4) played without starting quarterback Nick Pestrichello, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Indians’ season finale on Thanksgiving against Wethersfield.

“We knew they were a good football team coming in,” Newington coach Jason Pace said. “They didn’t let us down in those regards. We’re not at this level yet, but we’ll get there someday.”