Big second half lifts Gilbert/Northwestern to win

Gilbert/Northwestern players cheer their seniors in a traditional post-game slide in the grass following the Yellowjackets' win over Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field.

WINSTED — Led by Marco Folino’s 252 rushing yards, Gilbert/Northwestern blasted out of a halftime tie with Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial to a 35-14 win Saturday afternoon at Gilbert’s Van Why Field.

Three missing Patriots helped make the first half much too interesting for G/N coach Scott Salius’s satisfaction.

“When we found out their best running back (junior Kaleb Carlson) wasn’t playing, we came out without focus,” Salius said.

That left the Yellowjackets susceptible to a fake punt just two minutes into the game on Coventry’s opening drive. Patriot quarterback Devin Grover dropped back for a handoff, catching G/N flatfooted for a 73-yard pass/run to running back Jordan Smith, followed by Smith’s two-point running conversion.

G/N responded with a six-play scoring drive from the Patriot 48 yard-line, highlighted by passes from Anthony Carfiro to Ian Thompson and a final 12-yard throw to Chase Sanden, but the extra point attempt missed and Salius saw his line missing too many blocks.

Meanwhile, the Patriots (2-5), already thin on their bench, were thrilled with an 8-6 lead after the first quarter.

“We had way too many freshmen on the field,” said Coach Tom Hammon, in his first year in charge of the Coventry co-op after 16 as head coach at RHAM and one as the Patriot assistant.

Blame the Patriot youth and inexperience on another G/N scoring drive from the end of the first period into the early second quarter on eight plays featuring a 26-yard run by Hunter Sanden and a final one-yard plunge by Nate Stery. Folino ran in for a two-point conversion.

But a 14-8 Yellowjacket lead was still subject to an unfocused defense.

Coventry quarterback Grover picked on it with 17 and 32-yard passes to Glenn and Konnor Boucher for another Patriot touchdown and a 14-14 halftime tie with seven seconds left.

Salius and his staff laid heavy hands on their halftime tuning knobs.

Folino, with 56 yards in the first half. He followed crisp blocks for 128 yards in his first two carries in the second — a 67-yard touchdown on G/N’s first play from scrimmage and a 61-yard jaunt setting up Hunter Sanden’s seven-yard scoring run after Coventry went four and out.

“(Folino) runs hard on every play. One person can’t bring him down,” said Dylan Keith, the 6-1, 250-pound heart of G/N’s offensive and defensive lines.

“I just know (Keith) always has my back,” said Folino.

A 28-14 lead, with extra-point kicks by Josh Hamel, had the Yellowjackets, now 3-3, running downhill, but the focus was there to stay on offense and defense.

Cornerback Ryan VanDyke intercepted a Grover pass at the G/N 48. Nine plays later, Folino put the scoring touch on a 13-yard run for the 34-14 final with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

From there, the Yellowjackets put the game on ice.

“The second half was the way we should be playing,” said Coach Salius.

Gilbert/NW 35,

Coventry Co-op 14

At The Gilbert School

Coventry 8 6 0 0 — 14

G/N 6 8 21 0 — 35

First Quarter

C — Jordan Smith 73-yard pass/run from Devin Grover (Smith run)

G/N — Chase Sanden 12-yard pass from Anthony Carfiro (kick failed)

Second Quarter

G/N — Nate Stery 1-yard run (Marco Folino run)

C — Konnor Boucher 32-yard pass from Grover (run failed)

Third Quarter

G/N — Folino 67-yard run (Josh Hamel kick)

G/N — Hunter Sanden 7-yard run (Hamel kick)

G/N — Folino 13-yard run (Hamel kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing: C — Jordan Smith 19 carries/39 yards; Jayden Falcon 8/27; Devin Grover 5/17. G/N — Cam Mulligan 3/41; Marco Folino 19/252; Hunter Sanden7/52; Nate Stery 1/1; Ryan VanDyke 1/9; Colby Sanden 1/-5; Chase Sanden 1/6.

Passing: C — Devin Grover 5 completions/15 attempts/149 yards/3 interceptions; Sam Tindal 2/2/16; Jordan Smith 0/1/0. G/N — Anthony Carfiro 7/15/45/1 interception.

Receiving: C — Jordan Smith 3 receptions/93 yards; Glenn Farno 1/9; Konnor Boucher 3/53; Jayden Falcon 1/-4. G/N — Ian Thompson 3/28; Chase Sanden 2/17; Fred Calder-Camp 2/0.

Records: Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman 2-5; Gilbert/Northwestern 3-3.